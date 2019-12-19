Peeps! We Found Lovely Kurtas And Casuals At Budget Prices InThis Store

Located in Shanthi Colony, Be Yourself is a lucky find for all those looking to score comfy, casuals at budget prices. A four-storey export surplus showroom, you can shop with your entire family here. From kurtas and tees to rompers for babies and formals and active wear - peeps, you can go all out at this store without burning a hole in your pocket.

We loved the dresses here. Lacey pastel dresses, LBD's, shirt-dresses, there's plenty to choose from. The best part - these start from just INR 350. That's right. Be Yourself also has lovely tees, tracks, leggings and denim. If you're lucky, you can also bag kurtas and salwar suits (not always there) starting from just INR 300 here. They also have comfy activewear, workout accessories and bags here.

Guys! Be Yourself also has some excellent stuff for you. Formal shirts, polo necks, trousers, pants, shoes, casual tees - you can shop for your entire wardrobe here. We also found some crisp bandhgalas and bandis here with golden appliques starting from just INR 300! What a score, right? You can also pick outfits for kids, sandals, belts and more. We're definitely going there again. What about you?