This Tailoring Studio Offers Handpicked Fabrics From Different States. Check It Out!

Style and leisure is that part of life you cannot just do without. Every occasion asks for a new diva and we have a great find for you in Adyar. Beads boutique does all kinds of tailoring and embroidery work. You can not only customise your dream dress, but also pick from their ready-mades if you are drowned in confusion. They specialise in sarees, designer blouses, lehengas, kurtis and suits. However, what caught our eye isn't just their collection, but their handpicked fabric collections.

Sourced from Jaipur, Kolkata, Chennai, Indore, Delhi and Mumbai, the fabrics at Beads are simply fab! Our fave was their sea-green chikankari suit that had been embellished, traditional needlework. Paired up with a lemon yellow dupatta, it was just captivating. They even have Banarasi silk dupattas and screen printed Tussar silk dupattas. The prices start at INR 1000.

They also customise bridal attires. All you have to do is head to the Beads store and share your idea. They have a separate embroidery unit which focuses on sequins, embellishments and more. Apart from Indian wear, the tailoring unit also specialises in making western clothing. You could ask for a pinafore dress or a hand block printed skirt. You could also give a look at their Pochampally ikats from Odisha. They are one of a kind.