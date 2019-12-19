Have A Belle Weekend With Your Folks At This Cozy Homestay in Pondy

Looking for a cozy homestay in Pondicherry? Then check out Belle Famille, an Airbnb property located close to Serenity beach. A 2BHK space, this place comes with a fully-equipped kitchen, a balcony, a terrace area and an outdoor sitting area where you can chill with your gang. Located just 5kms from White Town, this place offers a very warm vibe with quirky colours and wall art adorning the living room and the bedroom. The property is also sparkling clean, includes breakfast and comes with a kitchen that has everything from basic cutlery to all the equipments you would require in the kitchen. The secluded locality offers a peaceful vibe and let's you have a chill time with your folks. You can walk to the beach which is a 3 minute walk, play shuttle or yoga and even choose to order in. Tanto's is one of the places that deliver to this property. You can also find some gyms and sports arenas dotting the place. With all your basic needs met and not to forget the homely vibe, you can totally get away from your mundane routine here and wake up to the sound of waves crashing.