Ladies! The Gowns At This Boutique Are What Dreams Are Made Of!

Located in K.K. Nagar, Berachah Designing and Tailoring is a dream come true for all brides to be. A beautiful boutique, this place looks like fairy dust and all things angelic put together. Swirly bridal gowns adorn this space that can make all your ensemble goals a reality. Cold shoulder, Victorian, all-lace, swirly, off-shoulder, embroidered, whatever may be your idea of the perfect bridal gown, these guys can do it for you. You can also find ready-to-pick bridal gowns that can be customized to give you that perfect fit! Prices start from about INR 8500.

Not just bridal gowns. Berachah Designing and Tailoring also does bridesmaid dresses, reception gowns, veils, gloves, crowns, tiaras and more. You can also get other occasion-specific outfits like Holy Communion dresses, baptism dresses designed here.

Looking for something Indian? Berachah Designing and Tailoring can cater to that too. Customized anarkalis, gowns, designer blouses, bridal blouses - they do it all and with such panache! Their craftsmanship with beadwork, aari work and hand-embroidery is also simply stunning! You can also get outfits designed for your little princesses here. Flower girl outfits and puffy gowns in pastel shades, in particular, are our fave in this section. Pretty. Pretty. Pretty. This store has our heart and for all the right reasons!