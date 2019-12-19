Everyday Is A Party When You Wear Outfits From This Chennai-Label!

Sequinned peacocks, seashells, dragonfly, flowers curled up, you could find a lot of traditional yet contemporary designs at Saya Design Studio. Started by Saranya, there is a lot of handwork, intricate embroidery, zardosi work, and sequins work that goes into each other their outfits. A simple pink saree with tiny stone and sequin work looks like one of those outfits that Katrina Kaif would wear in a song. Shimmer and more shimmer is the mantra at this designs studio- be it with their skirts, palazzo pants, dhoti pants, blouses, sarees, or clothes for young girls. Their pure silk grey kurta with embroidery on the sleeves is classic. Make it a grand affair and pair it with a pink tulle with flare. Perfect for the wedding, don't you think?

Ditch that LBD and switch to this georgette cotton candy pink saree that comes with shiny net gathered borders. Give major Deepika Padukone vibes in this blue shaded satin saree that comes with a multi sequin hand embroidered net blouse. It also doubles up like a cape and we can't get over how cool it looks!

Their festive collection comes with velvet blouses and heavy brocade skirts that come with embroidery. Pair them with chandbalis and you will be killing it at the sangeet function.