Stroll, Surf Or Drive Down! Do What Your Heart Fancies At These Best Beaches In Chennai

Located south of Marina, Elliot’s Beach, better known as Bessy Beach offers many reasons as to why it’s loved by so many. Among the cleanest and less-crowded beaches in Chennai, Elliot’s Beach is also a cyclist’s paradise and is dotted with a slew of eateries and hang out places that spoil you for choice. You can also drive down to Broken Bridge from here where you can witness the most stunning views of the cityscape and a river!

