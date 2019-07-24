Calling All Bookworms To These Book Stores On Pycrofts Road In Triplicane

This tiny hole in the wall is a temple for Old magazines. They keep tamil and english magazines dating from the 1970’s and include titles like ‘Stardust’ in english and ‘Ananda Vikatan’ in tamil. They also store childrens’ magazines too which includes Tinkle comics and Amar Chitra Katha comics. They also store Tamil comics like Muthu Comics and Rani Comics.









