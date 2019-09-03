Next weekend when you're wondering what to do, try a fun outdoor activity! Ditch the mall on weekends and go bowling with your squad. Break a sweat, have a laugh, and beat your besties at the best bowling alleys in and around city.
Grab Your Gang & Get Bowled Over At These Bowling Alleys In Chennai
Next weekend when you're wondering what to do, try a fun outdoor activity! Ditch the mall on weekends and go bowling with your squad. Break a sweat, have a laugh, and beat your besties at the best bowling alleys in and around city.
Down Under
Blur
Filled with school and college students, Blur has one of the best bowling alleys in the city. The gaming cafe has its alley on the fifth floor and you can play for INR 210 (20 balls). It’s best if you get a group of 10+ people and book the alley for a couple of hours.
Nassaa Uth Hub
This entertainment hub in Besant Nagar has everything from futsal and snooker to VR games and food courts. Their four-lane bowling alley attracts large crowds and we recommend you try it out. Nassaa Uth Hub provides bowling shoes and there’s lots of protein-rich food to hog on after the game.
Fun City
The hustle and bustle of Phoenix MarketCity doesn’t end with shopping, and extends to their bowling alley as well. Fun City is massive and it’s got more than 5 lanes and we love that the equipment is well-maintained. It’s pretty crowded during weekends, so try to avoid it during evenings. You can enjoy a fun sessions starting INR 250.
Fun & Bowling
The name’s a bit corny, but check this place out. It’s in Velachery, and if you're trying to escape the crowd (which dominates bowling alleys in Chennai), you should play here. They’ve got a four-lane setup; it’s not too big or spacious, but it’s just right for a group of 10-15 people and is pretty budget-friendly.
Qbowling
Located in Virugambakkam, Qbowling is a great place to practice/polish your bowling skills. They’ve got a four-lane bowling alley, neon lights, and a full-on gaming atmosphere to help you play.
Infosys Bowling Alley
Lets Bowl
Mayajal Bowling Alley
The Mayajal theater on the ECR has now re-opened it's bowling alley. Be treated to a fresh new alley with renovated interiors and a whole new food and drinks menu. Mayajal has come a long way from being just a theater and has now expanded to an experience complete with a shopping mall and bowling alley. Check out this place with your pals and have a gala day.
Comments (0)