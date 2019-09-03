Grab Your Gang & Get Bowled Over At These Bowling Alleys In Chennai

Next weekend when you're wondering what to do, try a fun outdoor activity! Ditch the mall on weekends and go bowling with your squad. Break a sweat, have a laugh, and beat your besties at the best bowling alleys in and around city. 

Down Under

One of Chennai’s oldest bowling alleys Down Under has a total of four bowling lanes. You can play for just INR 180 (weekdays) and the alley hosts bowling meets and tournaments every weekend. Once you tire yourself out, play the arcade games and billiards.

Down Under

Opp. Rajarathinam Stadium, Rukmani Lakshmipathi Road, Egmore, Chennai

Blur

Filled with school and college students, Blur has one of the best bowling alleys in the city. The gaming cafe has its alley on the fifth floor and you can play for INR 210 (20 balls). It’s best if you get a group of 10+ people and book the alley for a couple of hours.

Blur

Sathyam Cinemas, Level 4-6, Thiruvika Road, Peters Colony, Royapettah, Chennai

Nassaa Uth Hub

This entertainment hub in Besant Nagar has everything from futsal and snooker to VR games and food courts. Their four-lane bowling alley attracts large crowds and we recommend you try it out. Nassaa Uth Hub provides bowling shoes and there’s lots of protein-rich food to hog on after the game.

Nassaa Uth Hub

Elliot's Promenade, 5th Avenue, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Besant Nagar, Chennai

Fun City

The hustle and bustle of Phoenix MarketCity doesn’t end with shopping, and extends to their bowling alley as well. Fun City is massive and it’s got more than 5 lanes and we love that the equipment is well-maintained. It’s pretty crowded during weekends, so try to avoid it during evenings. You can enjoy a fun sessions starting INR 250. 

Fun City

Express Avenue Mall, 3rd Floor, Royapettah, Chennai

Fun & Bowling

The name’s a bit corny, but check this place out. It’s in Velachery, and if you're trying to escape the crowd (which dominates bowling alleys in Chennai), you should play here. They’ve got a four-lane setup; it’s not too big or spacious, but it’s just right for a group of 10-15 people and is pretty budget-friendly.

Fun & Bowling

Grand Mall, 3rd Floor, 137, Velachery, Chennai

Qbowling

Located in Virugambakkam, Qbowling is a great place to practice/polish your bowling skills. They’ve got a four-lane bowling alley, neon lights, and a full-on gaming atmosphere to help you play. 

QBowling

Chandra Metro Mall, 2nd Floor, 262, Arcot Road, Virugambakkam, Chennai

Infosys Bowling Alley

That road trip has been on your mind for a while hasn't it? Gather your pals and go bowling at this alley about an hour away from the city. Located in Mahabs, you can stop by at the Infosys Bowling Alley in Thirutheri and have a gala time munching on treats and bowling your heart out. This gaming arcade has some cool retro games you can check out too.
Infosys Bowling Alley

Mahindra World City, Thirutheri RF, Tamil Nadu

Lets Bowl

Looking for a venue to celebrate your kids birthday? Head on over to Lets Bowl in Thoraipakkam. They offer packages where they cover everything from invites to the cake so that you can sit back and enjoy your little ankle biter turn a year older. They have a fun arena that you can let loose in and both adults and kids alike are always encouraged to go wild.
Let’s bowl

1/812, Pillaiyar Koil Street, MCN Nagar Extension, Thoraipakkam, Chennai

Mayajal Bowling Alley

The Mayajal theater on the ECR has now re-opened it's bowling alley. Be treated to a fresh new alley with renovated interiors and a whole new food and drinks menu. Mayajal has come a long way from being just a theater and has now expanded to an experience complete with a shopping mall and bowling alley. Check out this place with your pals and have a gala day. 

Mayajal Bowling Alley

Mayajaal Entertainment, 34, East Coast Road, Kanathur, Chennai

