Kuchi Ice & Sand Castles, Best Chennai Things To Do This Summer

For any 90s kid, summer without a kuchi ice never existed. Right after the bell rings and school is done, tons of students flock around the ice cream anna and the Fun Orange (which was INR 5) is over within minutes. Go get a kuchi ice or a Fun Orange and let nostalgia take over. The best time to eat this is 3pm and even though it’s not INR 5 anymore, it’s the best thing to do in summer.