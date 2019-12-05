Intricate wreaths to gorgeous stockings, these decorations are like the cherry on top (of your Christmas tree). Get online and check out these Christmas decoration stores.
Jingle Bells & Snowflakes: Buy Christmas Decorations Online Here
Firstcry
Rose gold wire and bead stars from here will make your tree stand out. Buy different kinds of decorations that will help your tree look prettier - beaded stars, Tangerine Xmas ornaments, and bead studded moon and stars. They’ve got stockings, baubles, and wreaths, too.
Price: INR 500 onwards
Archies
These decorations are so cute you can’t swipe over them. Beige Santa stockings, tiny Santa snow house (with LED lights), and a tiny Santa-themed bauble which lights up with the flick of a switch - it’s hard to pick just one. You can also get quirky lamp posts, lit snow globes, and small trees.
Price: INR 300 onwards
Raave’s
The store is amazing, but if you like to be swamped with many choices, the website’s got exactly what you need. Get themed lamps shaped like reindeers, sleighs, and Xmas trees. The LED acrylic snowman is 2 feet tall and incredibly adorable. In the home decor section, there are Christmassy bows and cutesy stockings.
Price: INR 280 onwards
Trinity Christmas
If you’re looking for dreamy snow globes, check out Trinity Christmas. They’ve got nativity sets inside snow globes and all-things-Christmas. There are budget bauble sets (INR 120 onwards), pine cones, holly, assorted decorations, and fancy wreaths.
Price INR 120 onwards
Christmas Treeshops
Here, you can shop for off-beat decor like icicles and candles. There are Hannukah candles, Christmassy paper lanterns, colour baubles, and tinsel garlands and wreaths. You can get rope, LED, and battery operated lights - a combo of any of these will ensure your tree is lit!
Price: INR 125 onwards
Santa Stores
If you love glimmer, look through the extensive lights. The bulb style luminary with berries and snow inside is our fave. They’ve also got vintagey ornaments - everything from baubles and bells to reindeer and stars. The wreaths are drop-dead gorgeous too, with special wood wreath collections.
Price: INR 250 onwards
Ferns n Petals
Combine your love for all-things-Christmas and plants and shop for crimson poinsettia plants and deep red candles. Choose from Christmas-themed mugs, cushions, plants, wreaths, and greeting cards.
Price: INR 249 onwards
Evergreen Christmas
An exclusive section with just baubles - snowy, silvery, and glittery, you can shop for the best baubles here. They’ve got ribbons and bows, snowflakes, and stockings to deck your tree. The tiny hanging Santa dolls are a sight to behold!
Price: INR 250 onwards
