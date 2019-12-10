Snowman Cakesicles & Water Colour Macarons: Get The Best Christmas Desserts From These Home Bakers

Christmas is incomplete without plum cakes, cupcakes, and all kinds of desserts, we know, and love, of course. Heck, they are sprinkled all over our favourite carols too -  figgy pudding (from We Wish You A Merry Christmas), roasted chestnuts (The Christmas Song), and popcorn (Let It, Snow).  Get the most delicious Christmas-themed desserts from the best home bakers in Chennai with this list. Let it snow (desserts), let it snow, let it snow! 

Crumbs And Layers

If you thought their cakesicles couldn’t get any cuter, check out their snowman and Xmas tree cakesicles. A little bit of everything makes for a beautiful Christmas, so go for their hamper (INR 1,500) which has - four customised cakesicles, macarons, plum cake, thumbprints cookies with mixed berry jam, and vanilla marshmallows. Too good to be true, right?

Backstreet Baker

Show the Christmas spirit by getting your loved ones a Christmas box from Backstreet Baker. You can get a red velvet jar, a cakesickle, a plum cake, two Belgium chocolate brookies, two bonbons, two macarons - all for INR 799. 


Hew And Frost

We bet you won’t go wrong by ordering their adorable holiday gift box - it has macarons in flavours like peppermint, pumpkin spice, and apple pie along with plum cake (soaked in rum), Linzer cookies with blackberry and strawberry filling, and raspberry swirl brownies. 

11-A, Arcot Road, Lakshmi Nagar, Valasaravakkam, Porur, Chennai

The Dessert Basket

Put the cherry on top with plum cake in a loaf, rose cake with gulkand, and lemon cake with sesame seeds. These desserts are priced from INR 150 and you can choose toppings like a rainbow surprise, chocolate therapy, divine crush, red velvet, and caramelised heaven. Want something simple? Get their chocolate bars and brownies. There’s also a hamper with assorted desserts starting INR 750. 

The Pamper Hamper

There’s nothing better than pampering yourself on Christmas day. Do just that by munching on a huge cake loaf by The Pamper Hamper. They also have fruit creams which come in cutesy little boxes in flavours like lychee-colada, crushtaard (custard), and pineapple. 

    Pastry Maniaa

    Say it with fruit and nut cakesicles and plum cake jars from Pastry Maniaa. They have plum cakes in jars so if you don’t want the regular half and full kg cakes, you can get these tiny ones. The cakesicles are priced from INR 80. You can check with them and get customised baked goodies done here too. 

    Canal Road, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Kilpauk Garden Colony, Kilpauk, Chennai

    Mugcakes

    There won’t be time to carol and fa la la la la because you’ll be gorging on delish gingerbread man cookies, chocolate bars, and roasted marshmallows and fudgy chocolate brownies. They’ve got a hamper with all kinds of yummy combinations like Turkish delight, red velvet and cream cheese jar, peppermint truffles, pistachio tart and more, so get ready to be enamoured (and a bit confused, in a good way!). Price for this is INR 1500. 

    The Scrumptious Tiers

    It’s not just the name that’s yum, their desserts are scrumptious too! Their Christmas hamper is the hit amongst Chennai peeps - Christmas cake (expect prunes, cranberries, dried cherries, apricots, soaked in rum), rum cakes, red velvet cream cheese brownies, crumbled apple spice cake and more. This hamper is priced at INR 1000. 

    Sugar Base Studio

    These melt-in-your-mouth French macarons are good for all occasions, especially Xmas. Choose from assorted water colour macarons, Italian hot chocolate mix, fruit cakes, and short bread! The hamper, which has all of these, is priced at INR 1,000. Order soon, it’s selling out quickly! 

    93, Trunk Road, Porur, Chennai

    Baked By Sarmi

    This awesome Chennai-based pastry chef has a whole menu dedicated to Christmas - sugar cookies, Christmas cakesickles, pumpkin pie, chocolate truffles, plum cakes, gingerbread man, nougat, smore brownies - you can handpick what all you want going into your hamper. Prices start from about INR 350. 

    Sugar Brush

    This baker's Pinteresty, premium liquor cakes has had everyone drooling and now it's their Christmas cookies that have our attention. From chocolate crinkles, English toffee, gingerbread, linzer cookies and cinnamon cloud to blondies, brownies and more, their assorted cookie box is full of decadent delights and is priced at INR 1500. 
    The Madras Pâtissière

    The baker, Kavitha Murugan, has just the Christmas box for you. Comprising three cake jars  (vanilla and lemon curd with strawberry compote and cream cheese, chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting and red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting), a spiced carrot cake loaf, their signature brownies and some gingerman cookies, we want to treat ourselves with one of these hampers. Priced at INR 1650, you can also place bulk orders for these items individually. Minimum quantity would be 15 units or pieces. 

    Bake My Day

    A Rudolph's Special Christmas Box is what is on offer and it sure does seem mind-blowing. It's going to have pecan pie bars, cocoa fudge brownies, hazelnut espresso and Belgian chocolate shortbread and chocolate Christmas-themed sugar cookies. There are only 50 boxes being made - so order yours fast. Price for this is INR 1800. You can also get it customised the quantity of each item in the hamper. 

    Bakeman Begins

    Priced at INR 1500, their Christmas hamper is full of delish goodies like macarons, King's Pecan almond tart, Christmas fruit cake and a decadent chocolate caramel jar. With all the colours of the season packed into the box, it surely will feel Christmassy when you give these to your friends and folks. Pre-order them now. Find more home bakers in Chennai here. 

    4/2, 49th Street, Ashok Nagar, Chennai

