Christmas is incomplete without plum cakes, cupcakes, and all kinds of desserts, we know, and love, of course. Heck, they are sprinkled all over our favourite carols too - figgy pudding (from We Wish You A Merry Christmas), roasted chestnuts (The Christmas Song), and popcorn (Let It, Snow). Get the most delicious Christmas-themed desserts from the best home bakers in Chennai with this list. Let it snow (desserts), let it snow, let it snow!
Snowman Cakesicles & Water Colour Macarons: Get The Best Christmas Desserts From These Home Bakers
Crumbs And Layers
If you thought their cakesicles couldn’t get any cuter, check out their snowman and Xmas tree cakesicles. A little bit of everything makes for a beautiful Christmas, so go for their hamper (INR 1,500) which has - four customised cakesicles, macarons, plum cake, thumbprints cookies with mixed berry jam, and vanilla marshmallows. Too good to be true, right?
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Backstreet Baker
Show the Christmas spirit by getting your loved ones a Christmas box from Backstreet Baker. You can get a red velvet jar, a cakesickle, a plum cake, two Belgium chocolate brookies, two bonbons, two macarons - all for INR 799.
- Upwards: ₹ 799
Hew And Frost
We bet you won’t go wrong by ordering their adorable holiday gift box - it has macarons in flavours like peppermint, pumpkin spice, and apple pie along with plum cake (soaked in rum), Linzer cookies with blackberry and strawberry filling, and raspberry swirl brownies.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
The Dessert Basket
Put the cherry on top with plum cake in a loaf, rose cake with gulkand, and lemon cake with sesame seeds. These desserts are priced from INR 150 and you can choose toppings like a rainbow surprise, chocolate therapy, divine crush, red velvet, and caramelised heaven. Want something simple? Get their chocolate bars and brownies. There’s also a hamper with assorted desserts starting INR 750.
- Upwards: ₹ 150
The Pamper Hamper
There’s nothing better than pampering yourself on Christmas day. Do just that by munching on a huge cake loaf by The Pamper Hamper. They also have fruit creams which come in cutesy little boxes in flavours like lychee-colada, crushtaard (custard), and pineapple.
Pastry Maniaa
Say it with fruit and nut cakesicles and plum cake jars from Pastry Maniaa. They have plum cakes in jars so if you don’t want the regular half and full kg cakes, you can get these tiny ones. The cakesicles are priced from INR 80. You can check with them and get customised baked goodies done here too.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Mugcakes
There won’t be time to carol and fa la la la la because you’ll be gorging on delish gingerbread man cookies, chocolate bars, and roasted marshmallows and fudgy chocolate brownies. They’ve got a hamper with all kinds of yummy combinations like Turkish delight, red velvet and cream cheese jar, peppermint truffles, pistachio tart and more, so get ready to be enamoured (and a bit confused, in a good way!). Price for this is INR 1500.
- Upwards: ₹ 1500
The Scrumptious Tiers
It’s not just the name that’s yum, their desserts are scrumptious too! Their Christmas hamper is the hit amongst Chennai peeps - Christmas cake (expect prunes, cranberries, dried cherries, apricots, soaked in rum), rum cakes, red velvet cream cheese brownies, crumbled apple spice cake and more. This hamper is priced at INR 1000.
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
Sugar Base Studio
These melt-in-your-mouth French macarons are good for all occasions, especially Xmas. Choose from assorted water colour macarons, Italian hot chocolate mix, fruit cakes, and short bread! The hamper, which has all of these, is priced at INR 1,000. Order soon, it’s selling out quickly!
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Baked By Sarmi
This awesome Chennai-based pastry chef has a whole menu dedicated to Christmas - sugar cookies, Christmas cakesickles, pumpkin pie, chocolate truffles, plum cakes, gingerbread man, nougat, smore brownies - you can handpick what all you want going into your hamper. Prices start from about INR 350.
- Upwards: ₹ 350
Sugar Brush
- Upwards: ₹ 1500
The Madras Pâtissière
The baker, Kavitha Murugan, has just the Christmas box for you. Comprising three cake jars (vanilla and lemon curd with strawberry compote and cream cheese, chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting and red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting), a spiced carrot cake loaf, their signature brownies and some gingerman cookies, we want to treat ourselves with one of these hampers. Priced at INR 1650, you can also place bulk orders for these items individually. Minimum quantity would be 15 units or pieces.
- Upwards: ₹ 1650
Bake My Day
A Rudolph's Special Christmas Box is what is on offer and it sure does seem mind-blowing. It's going to have pecan pie bars, cocoa fudge brownies, hazelnut espresso and Belgian chocolate shortbread and chocolate Christmas-themed sugar cookies. There are only 50 boxes being made - so order yours fast. Price for this is INR 1800. You can also get it customised the quantity of each item in the hamper.
- Upwards: ₹ 1800
Bakeman Begins
Priced at INR 1500, their Christmas hamper is full of delish goodies like macarons, King's Pecan almond tart, Christmas fruit cake and a decadent chocolate caramel jar. With all the colours of the season packed into the box, it surely will feel Christmassy when you give these to your friends and folks. Pre-order them now. Find more home bakers in Chennai here.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
