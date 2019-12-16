Deck Your Xmas Tree With Ornaments From These Stores

Green trees, streamers, elms, (jingle) bells, the Christmas spirit truly comes alive at this store. Here, you’ll find the regular ornaments like baubles, but our favourite is the adorable little snowman hanger. The mini wooden house with ‘Xmas’ carved out will make for a unique addition. The stockings are perfect to put little gifts, letters etc inside and have embroidered snowman, Santa, candy canes, reindeers, etc. These are priced from INR 200. If you’re looking for something elegant, get the glass snow angel (she’s super graceful!). There are hanging easter eggs, lanterns, and reindeer snowflakes, too. The 3 feet trees are priced from INR 500 and the 8 feet trees are priced at INR 12,750.

