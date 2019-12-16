Fa la la la la, yes, it's almost Christmas time and we can't wash off those grins from our faces. Brand new Christmas trees, bells, candy canes, wreaths, and oh, lights! Capture all that Xmas magic and shop for the best ornaments and decorations for the tree at these stores in Chennai.
Deck Your Xmas Tree With Ornaments From These Stores
Raave’s
Green trees, streamers, elms, (jingle) bells, the Christmas spirit truly comes alive at this store. Here, you’ll find the regular ornaments like baubles, but our favourite is the adorable little snowman hanger. The mini wooden house with ‘Xmas’ carved out will make for a unique addition. The stockings are perfect to put little gifts, letters etc inside and have embroidered snowman, Santa, candy canes, reindeers, etc. These are priced from INR 200. If you’re looking for something elegant, get the glass snow angel (she’s super graceful!). There are hanging easter eggs, lanterns, and reindeer snowflakes, too. The 3 feet trees are priced from INR 500 and the 8 feet trees are priced at INR 12,750.
- Upwards: ₹ 280
Trinity Christmas
This store doesn’t just stock amazing ornaments and trees but they also deliver and set up/design the trees for you! The 6 feet green mixed artificial Christmas tree with green moss is the fastest-selling - especially because it comes with a box full of ornaments, yay! We spoke to a few customers and they seem to love the service and quality of the trees. We’re totally going Pink Martini (get the ref?) over one pink Christmas tree they recently designed for a customer - the baubles, ribbons, stars, it’s all pink! They’ve also got Christmassy party supplies - reindeer cups and plates, etc.
- Upwards: ₹ 120
Chamier’s Cafe
For offbeat yet adorable ornaments, visit the store at Chamier’s. We spotted stuffed toys in the shape of stars and baubles, so after Christmas is over, you can use them as tiny cushions or as home decor pieces. There are metal hanging snowflakes, stockings made from the softest fabrics (they also have an Indian touch to them), baubles and bells. Christmassy-themed sock puppets, pinecones, reindeers can be expected too. These start from INR 290. They’ve also got plain baubles and bells if you’re looking for the classic stuff.
Purple Turtles
The lights on the Xmas tree are super important, and they really come alive here. Don't believe us? Head to Purple Turtles, who has a collection of the dreamiest ball lights that light up in the shape of snowflakes! Gold, silver, mauve - they have lights in amazing colours that you can get in either a tiny or a large size.
- Upwards: ₹ 979
Thomas Rodrigo & Sons
Celebrating Xmas on a tight budget? Hit up this store, where you’ll find baubles, snowflakes, and reindeers to put on your tree and all this is priced from INR 150. People mostly come here to get nativity sets, so if you’re looking for that ensemble, check this store out.
- Upwards: ₹ 150
Santa Stores
A one-stop-shop for all-things-Christmas, Santa Store is a treasure mine! First, the trees come in three types - fir, spruce, and pine. The 5 feet trees are priced from INR 6,000 - a bit steep, we know, but they come with Venetian fir, pine cones, berries, etc. There are pre-lit trees with LED lights, too. The nativity sets are gorgeous, you’ll feel like you want to take everything home. There are assorted tree ornaments - baubles, wreaths, pearl chains, etc. But, we love the assorted vintage collection best; let’s just say your Instagram feed will look lit with these.
- Upwards: ₹ 249
M&M Evergreen Christmas Shop
We love that this store is a haven for wreaths - gold, blue, brown, white, find wreaths in every colour here. You’ll find bells, conifers, frostings, and trees ranging from 3 feet to 8 feet. There are plain green trees with no ornaments, too. If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, there are a bunch of white trees here - hang a snowflake on top and with Chennai’s cold nights - it’ll feel like you’re celebrating Christmas in an igloo!
- Upwards: ₹ 120
Archies
Our favourite gift shop also sells Christmas decor such as small decorative trees, Santa hats with the cute bells on it, greeting cards, tree ornaments and glittery reindeer stickers. Christmas decorative items start coming in by mid-November, so head to Archies when you start decorating your tree and find cute, glittery pieces and loads of gifts.
- Upwards: ₹ 40
Prince Plastic & Stationary
Prince Plastic is the store to head to, if you're looking to shop Christmas decorations for a budget. We found more than 25 varieties of baubles, stars and snowflakes that are just priced from INR 20! You can even find snow sprays, Christmas trees and decorative light, all under one roof, right at this shop!
- Upwards: ₹ 30
