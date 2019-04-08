If you’re looking for the best boutiques in Chennai, Alwarpet is the first destination that will pop up. With more than 15 boutiques lined up all in one road back to back, boutique hopping can’t get easier! Check into these boutiques while in Alwarpet.
From Saris To Tunics, Shop & Go Boutique Hopping At These Designer Boutiques Stacked Up In Alwarpet
Kimono
Kimono is a haven for summer clothing and linen-based clothes. They’ve got a festive wear collection as well and their linen pants and dresses are winning for its comfort level. Check out Kimono to shop both modern clothing with enthnic and indigenous fabric.
Sanginee
At Sanginess you can buy hand-crafted fabrics, clothes, and accessories. Their quirky kurtis and summer collection come in colours that really pop and are perfect for both casual wear and festive occasions. Expect block prints, embroidery, and tassels in their clothes!
Azurina
Another boutique where comfort comes first, Azurina in Alwarpet is all about that bass(ic) comfort. Shop for kaftan dresses, pleated tunics, and fuss-free palazzos and get summer-ready.
Shilpi
Shilpi can be your go-to destination for sari shopping as they have handblock silk weaves as well as a combination of tussar and gheecha. You will find Mangalagari cotton, kalamkari, and khadi saris here.
Saanskurtie
Perfect for festive wear, Saanskurtie is filled with ethnic clothes. Stocked with kurtis, anarkalis, short tops, ghagras, and saris in fabrics like ikkat, gajji silk, and cotton, Saanskrutie is perfect for breathe-easy Indian clothing.
Samasta
Samasta is a great place to shop for long kurtis and tunics. They’ve got clothes in fabrics like chanderi, georgette, linen, and silk starting INR 1,200. You can buy comfy short tops here - pair them with jeans and it’ll make for a chic outfit.
Brass Tacks
Find clothes with breathable fabrics, textured khadi, buttery silks, and bold motifs and silhouettes at Brass Tacks. One of the best sustainable clothing stores in India, Brass Tacks celebrates artisans across India and has an awesome collection of khadi and cotton clothing.
