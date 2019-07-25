HA HA HA! Laugh Your Guts Out With The Best Comedy Clubs In Chennai

Chennai Comedy club focuses and specialises in organising stand up comedy events throughout the city. They host a number of celebrity comedians as well as other comic groups like Evam in spaces across Chennai. They even have open mic events and offer corporate gigs to rising stars. They've even had events focusing on the rising comics! Check out their Facebook page if you are keen on finding new comic material.





