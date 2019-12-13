Find Your Sweet Spot With The Ultimate List Of The Best Dessert Places In Chennai

img-gallery-featured

If you’re reading this, you’ve probably curled up with a tub of ice cream (or planning to after work tonight). We’ve got a love-hate relationship with desserts (those calories do matter), but we’re focusing on the love. From jar cakes to popsicles, here are the best places for dessert in Chennai. 

Häagen-Dazs

There’s no doubt Häagen-Dazs tops this list, and if you’re having second thoughts, you must try their Macadamia nut ice cream. Their signature flavours (Belgian Chocolate, Summer Berries & Cream), the richness of the ice cream, and the sweet decor make this a must-visit. For the best ice cream places in Chennai, click here. 

Dessert Parlours

Haagen Dazs

4.3

16/34, HD Lounge, Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

image-map-default

Cream & Fudge

Cookie Dough, Bubble Gum & French Vanilla, we couldn’t ask for more. With interesting flavours and enticing toppings, Cream & Fudge has become a go-to dessert parlour for most peeps in Chennai. For midnight dessert parlours in Chennai, click here. 

Dessert Parlours

Cream & Fudge

4.1

10, Opp. Evoluzione, KNK Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

image-map-default

196 Degrees Below

This dessert lab took us by surprise when they first opened - they have pani puri and popcorn ice cream and make-your-own options, which are endless! We’re talking flavours like Candyland (bubble gum flavoured ice-cream). Also, they use liquid Nitrogen in some of their desserts, which is quite a sight to see. 

Read more about it here.

Dessert Parlours

196 Degrees Below

4.1

14, Ananda Road, Alwarpet, Chennai

image-map-default

Amadora

This little kiosk with vintage vibes is very attractive but beware. Their desserts are addictive. Their flavours include coffee, five bean vanilla, caramelised white chocolate, and French almonds. Our all-time-favourite is the salted caramel, and you can never go wrong with their ice cream sandwich. 

Dessert Parlours

Amadora Gourmet Ice Cream & Sorbet

4.4

Wallace Garden, 23, 3rd Street, Nungambakkam, Chennai

image-map-default

The Chocolate Heaven

Sinfully delicious treats and chocolatey goodness, The Chocolate Heaven will take you to heaven with their desserts. Choose from waffles, freak shakes, sundaes, pancakes, and choco shakes. Make sure you try their Oreo cookie shake, it tastes divine. For the best chocolate desserts in Chennai, click here. 

Cafes

The Chocolate Heaven

4.2

96-A, Near Ajanbi Sweets, TTK Road, Alwarpet, Chennai

image-map-default

Shmoozie’s

One of the few places in the city where you can get hand-crafted ice cream, Shmoozies has won Chennai over with their delicate desserts. Don’t forget to try the Avocado & Lime and the watermelon sorbet. They’ve got crumble bars and ice cream tubs too. 

Dessert Parlours

Shmoozie's Hand-Crafted Ice Creams

4.6

3, Behind Hotel Sudha, Varadarajulu Street, Egmore, Chennai

image-map-default

Scooped

Heard of the iconic Milo ice cream? Scooped is one of the first dessert parlours to serve that flavour. They also have iconic flavours like Brownie Nutella, Choco Berry, and Strawberry Oreo. Fall for these flavours once, and it’s happily ever after. 

Dessert Parlours

Scooped

4.2

Shop 344/11 & 12, Opp. Grand Mall, Velachery Tambaram Main Road, Velachery, Chennai

image-map-default

London Bubble Co.

For those of you who are casting a wider net for desserts and like bubble tea, we recommend you to check into this dessert parlour. They’ve got milkshakes, iced bubble teas, waffwiches, gelatos, and bubble waffle wraps. Their Strawberry Peach and Passion Fruit Ice Chai is a winner. For the best waffles in Chennai, click here.

Dessert Parlours

London Bubble Co.

4.4

19/46-D, Barnaby Road, Kilpauk, Chennai

image-map-default

Brownie Heaven

For all-things-brownie, hit up Brownie Heaven, one of the few dessert parlous with different flavours of brownies. They’ve got Brownie Cheesecake, Brownie Junkie, Banoffee, and Jamaican, yay!

Dessert Parlours

Brownie Heaven

4.4

193, Peters Road, Opp. New College, Royapettah, Chennai

image-map-default

The Bombay Churros

The Bombay Churros has gained serious popularity in the city with its extensive menu and dips. Gorge on regular churros like Coffee Indulgence, Caramel Addict, and glazed churros like Dark Choc Banana and Nutella Nuts. You can also try their churro sundaes and milkshakes. 

Dessert Parlours

The Bombay Churros

4.0

Shop 79/1, Ormes Road, Kilpauk, Chennai

image-map-default

Amelie's

Amelie's is known for their yum food, decor, and their incredible desserts. Their Tiramisu will leave you speechless and their selection of ice-creams are super pocket-friendly. Add a few scoops to the Parisian ambience, and it'll make your day.  

Cafes

Amelie's

4.4

6, Seshadri Street, Venus Colony, Alwarpet, Chennai

image-map-default

Batter

Super fresh ice creams and the choice to decide the base (decadent cookie dough, underbaked brownie or fudge, and more), what else could we ask for? Batter in Alwarpet gives you exactly that with the added touch of a glass jar for you to dig into your ice cream creations. Pick from flavours like White Chocolate Maltova Crumble, Half Baked Brownie Batter, Smashed Mint and Lime Sorbet, Salted Caramel Butterscotch Peanut Butter Cookie Dough and more. They also have a flavour of the month for you to check out. 


Dessert Parlours

Batter

4.5

145/105, St. Mary’s Road, Alwarpet, Chennai

image-map-default

Sandy's

One of Chennai’s most popular places for everything chocolate, Sandy's will make you want to start the day with dessert. That Really Tiny Chocolate Cake 3.0 IS an obvious favourite because the cake really is anything but tiny. There’s also the Nutella Choco Bar (version 3.0) and Can’t Make Up My Mind (I really couldn’t!) which had a brownie, cookie, and cheesecake. If you’re in a hurry you can even grab their dessert jars to go – choose from Nutella Tiramisu, Lemon Meringue, and Red Velvet to name a few. For the best nutella desserts in Chennai, click here. 

Cafes

Sandy's Chocolate Laboratory

4.3

16, Wallace Garden, 2nd Street, Nungambakkam, Chennai

image-map-default

Apsara Ice Creams

Rich and creamy with just the right amount of sweetness, Apsara Ice Creams will take the guilt out of bingeing on ice creams, because they simply taste too good. You can choose from fruity flavours like coconut, mango, blueberry cheesecake, sweetlime and watermelon or go for nutty options like almonds, figs or take the chocolatey route. They've got kulfis, sorbets and sugar-free ice creams too. 
Dessert Parlours

Apsara Ice Creams

4.0

53/B, 4th Main Road, Besant Nagar, Chennai

image-map-default

Fabelle Chocolate Boutique - ITC Grand Chola

It's not that reasonable but it's completely worth every penny you end up spending there. The menu is limited, but the desserts look beautiful and taste just as good. Their Ghana Milk Chocolate Mousse with Caramel & Banana Creme and the caramel ganache are a must-try. 

Dessert Parlours

Fabelle Chocolate Boutique - ITC Grand Chola

4.7

ITC Grand Chola, 63, Mount Road, Guindy, Chennai

image-map-default

Bombay Kulfi

With multiple branches across the city, Bombay Kulfi is one of the go-to places when it comes to kulfis in Chennai. There are fruit flavours like Mango, Chikoo, Tender Coconut and Guava as well as soft vanilla kulfi, desi flavours like Kesar Pista, Shahi Gulab and even Oreo and choco chip kulfis for a decadent indulgence. For the best kulfi places in Chennai, click here.

Dessert Parlours

Bombay Kulfi

4.3

Tejashvi Complex, 3/1, Mahaveer Colony, EVK Sampath Road, Vepery, Chennai

image-map-default

Truly Scrumptious

This place offers about 130 varieties of desserts spread across ice creams, tarts, cakes, pies and more. Pavlovas, Mississippi mud pies, profiteroles, chocolate fudge and mousse jars are some of their more popular dessert offerings. Their ice creams and brownies are a must-try. 

Dessert Parlours

Truly Scrumptious

5.0

13, 1st Crescent Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, Chennai

image-map-default

99 Pancakes

Fluffy and fresh, the pancakes from this joint as simply too good. They also have mini pancakes that you can top off with Nutella syrup, bananas. Their toppings also include options like cream cheese, fresh fruits, grape jelly, maple syrup and more. Chomp away. Find the best pancake places in Chennai here. 
Dessert Parlours

99 Pancakes

4.3

17, 4th Main Road, Corporation Ward 176, Besant Nagar, Chennai

image-map-default

Zuka

For all kinds of crazy, chocolate desserts, chocolate-filled sandwiches and trendy rainbow cakes, this is the place to be! Their Heaven On Earth — 70 percent dark chocolate truffle with chocolate glaze, brownie crumble and ice-cream is a must-try. 

Cafes

Zuka

4.4

100/1, Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai, Mylapore, Chennai

image-map-default

Bronies

Bronies in Adyar will tease your appetite with its decadent dessert options that range from cakes and brownies to cheesecakes and cookie dough. Tres leches cake, dark chocolate truffle-infused cookie dough, cream cheese filled-choux pastry, macarons (made to order) and red velvet cheesecake are most recommended. 

Dessert Parlours

Bronies

4.7

37, 1st Main Road, Shastri Nagar, Adyar, Chennai

image-map-default

The Cupcake Company

With its heavenly cupcakes and dessert jars, this place has won many a hearts. Their Pink Panther, Lady In Red, Death By Chocolate and Rainbow Cake are a must-try. They also have some drool-worthy petit fours that include varieties like coffee caramel cheesecake, lemon cream cheesecake, Nutella cookie cup, Nutella sea salt cookie cup and more.

Dessert Parlours

The Cupcake Company

4.3

187, St Mary's Road, Alwarpet, Chennai

image-map-default

The Baker Ninja

This place on TTK Road has macarons, cheesecakes, and more starting INR 60. Munch on their Belgian Dark Chocolate or classic Red Velvet Cupcakes starting INR 100. They have some yum cheesecake slices and healthy cakes too. Find the ultimate dessert guide for TTK Road here. 

Bakeries

The Baker Ninja

4.5

201, Near Wildcraft, TTK Road, Alwarpet, Chennai

image-map-default

Ecstasy

Esctasy By Mickael Besse has the best cheesecake in town! Known for its international appeal and fresh ingredients, their cakes taste great and are aesthetic. While the Jivara cake and The Ecstasy Cake are must-tries, you can pick from Vanilla & Tonka Cheesecake and Arabica for more options. 

Bakeries

Ecstasy

4.5

Sathyam Cinemas Complex, 8, Thiruvika Road, Royapettah, Chennai

image-map-default

Singapore Ice Cream Sandwich

Singapore Icecream Sandwich offers, as the name suggests, ice cream sandwiches. Offering traditional breads, baked in their own kitchen paired with drool-worthy ice cream flavours like Hazelnut Delight, Praline Crunch, Truffle Sensation, Oreo Crumble, Rocky Road and Kitkat Break, these would take you back to the streets of Singapore. 

Dessert Parlours

Singapore Icecream Sandwich

10/29, KNK Road, Thousand Lights, Nungambakkam, Chennai

image-map-default

Bombaysthaan

Serving the most decadent fruit creams and faloodas, Bombaysthaan will take you back to Mumbai. Their dry fruit creams and fruit with ice cream are equally filling and drool-worthy. 

Dessert Parlours

Bombaysthan

4.1

124, Sterling Point, GN Chetty Road, Thyagaraya Nagar, Chennai

image-map-default

Eskopop

This Pune-based dessert parlour has a small kiosk in Kilpauk offering yummy popsicles made with only natural fruit pulp and other ingredients. The menu is super fun and is spread across varieties like sorbettos, gelatos, popwiches ( popsicle sandwich, like OMG!) and pop shakes. You can also put yummy sprinkles on top of your popsicles along with dips. Read more here. 

Dessert Parlours

Eskopop

4.5

17-A/29, Barnaby Road, Kilpauk, Chennai

image-map-default

MilkyWay

This place may be old, but it still draws crowds for its budget-friendly ice cream creations. Simply softies to fruity and chocolate-loaded sundaes, their menu will spoil you for choice. 

Dessert Parlours

MilkyWay

4.2

Shop 325, Lakshmanaswamy Salai, Sector 8, KK Nagar, Chennai

image-map-default

Movenpick

Movenpick is among Chennai’s older ice cream parlours but who says that’s a bad thing? Over the years, Movenpick has garnered a loyal clientele who frequent the parlour for their signature sorbets and sundaes. Come here on a rainy evening and try their warm, toasty waffles with two scoops of caramel ice-cream and you’ll know what bliss tastes like!


Think we missed something? Let us know in the comments below. 

Dessert Parlours

Movenpick Ice Cream Boutique

4.1

53, Nungambakkam High Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

image-map-default