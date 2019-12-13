If you’re reading this, you’ve probably curled up with a tub of ice cream (or planning to after work tonight). We’ve got a love-hate relationship with desserts (those calories do matter), but we’re focusing on the love. From jar cakes to popsicles, here are the best places for dessert in Chennai.
Find Your Sweet Spot With The Ultimate List Of The Best Dessert Places In Chennai
Häagen-Dazs
There’s no doubt Häagen-Dazs tops this list, and if you’re having second thoughts, you must try their Macadamia nut ice cream. Their signature flavours (Belgian Chocolate, Summer Berries & Cream), the richness of the ice cream, and the sweet decor make this a must-visit. For the best ice cream places in Chennai, click here.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Cream & Fudge
Cookie Dough, Bubble Gum & French Vanilla, we couldn’t ask for more. With interesting flavours and enticing toppings, Cream & Fudge has become a go-to dessert parlour for most peeps in Chennai. For midnight dessert parlours in Chennai, click here.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
196 Degrees Below
This dessert lab took us by surprise when they first opened - they have pani puri and popcorn ice cream and make-your-own options, which are endless! We’re talking flavours like Candyland (bubble gum flavoured ice-cream). Also, they use liquid Nitrogen in some of their desserts, which is quite a sight to see.
Read more about it here.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Amadora
This little kiosk with vintage vibes is very attractive but beware. Their desserts are addictive. Their flavours include coffee, five bean vanilla, caramelised white chocolate, and French almonds. Our all-time-favourite is the salted caramel, and you can never go wrong with their ice cream sandwich.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
The Chocolate Heaven
Sinfully delicious treats and chocolatey goodness, The Chocolate Heaven will take you to heaven with their desserts. Choose from waffles, freak shakes, sundaes, pancakes, and choco shakes. Make sure you try their Oreo cookie shake, it tastes divine. For the best chocolate desserts in Chennai, click here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Shmoozie’s
One of the few places in the city where you can get hand-crafted ice cream, Shmoozies has won Chennai over with their delicate desserts. Don’t forget to try the Avocado & Lime and the watermelon sorbet. They’ve got crumble bars and ice cream tubs too.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Scooped
Heard of the iconic Milo ice cream? Scooped is one of the first dessert parlours to serve that flavour. They also have iconic flavours like Brownie Nutella, Choco Berry, and Strawberry Oreo. Fall for these flavours once, and it’s happily ever after.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
London Bubble Co.
For those of you who are casting a wider net for desserts and like bubble tea, we recommend you to check into this dessert parlour. They’ve got milkshakes, iced bubble teas, waffwiches, gelatos, and bubble waffle wraps. Their Strawberry Peach and Passion Fruit Ice Chai is a winner. For the best waffles in Chennai, click here.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Brownie Heaven
For all-things-brownie, hit up Brownie Heaven, one of the few dessert parlous with different flavours of brownies. They’ve got Brownie Cheesecake, Brownie Junkie, Banoffee, and Jamaican, yay!
- Price for two: ₹ 400
The Bombay Churros
The Bombay Churros has gained serious popularity in the city with its extensive menu and dips. Gorge on regular churros like Coffee Indulgence, Caramel Addict, and glazed churros like Dark Choc Banana and Nutella Nuts. You can also try their churro sundaes and milkshakes.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Amelie's
Amelie's is known for their yum food, decor, and their incredible desserts. Their Tiramisu will leave you speechless and their selection of ice-creams are super pocket-friendly. Add a few scoops to the Parisian ambience, and it'll make your day.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Batter
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Sandy's
One of Chennai’s most popular places for everything chocolate, Sandy's will make you want to start the day with dessert. That Really Tiny Chocolate Cake 3.0 IS an obvious favourite because the cake really is anything but tiny. There’s also the Nutella Choco Bar (version 3.0) and Can’t Make Up My Mind (I really couldn’t!) which had a brownie, cookie, and cheesecake. If you’re in a hurry you can even grab their dessert jars to go – choose from Nutella Tiramisu, Lemon Meringue, and Red Velvet to name a few. For the best nutella desserts in Chennai, click here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Apsara Ice Creams
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Fabelle Chocolate Boutique - ITC Grand Chola
It's not that reasonable but it's completely worth every penny you end up spending there. The menu is limited, but the desserts look beautiful and taste just as good. Their Ghana Milk Chocolate Mousse with Caramel & Banana Creme and the caramel ganache are a must-try.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Bombay Kulfi
With multiple branches across the city, Bombay Kulfi is one of the go-to places when it comes to kulfis in Chennai. There are fruit flavours like Mango, Chikoo, Tender Coconut and Guava as well as soft vanilla kulfi, desi flavours like Kesar Pista, Shahi Gulab and even Oreo and choco chip kulfis for a decadent indulgence. For the best kulfi places in Chennai, click here.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Truly Scrumptious
This place offers about 130 varieties of desserts spread across ice creams, tarts, cakes, pies and more. Pavlovas, Mississippi mud pies, profiteroles, chocolate fudge and mousse jars are some of their more popular dessert offerings. Their ice creams and brownies are a must-try.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
99 Pancakes
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Zuka
For all kinds of crazy, chocolate desserts, chocolate-filled sandwiches and trendy rainbow cakes, this is the place to be! Their Heaven On Earth — 70 percent dark chocolate truffle with chocolate glaze, brownie crumble and ice-cream is a must-try.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Bronies
Bronies in Adyar will tease your appetite with its decadent dessert options that range from cakes and brownies to cheesecakes and cookie dough. Tres leches cake, dark chocolate truffle-infused cookie dough, cream cheese filled-choux pastry, macarons (made to order) and red velvet cheesecake are most recommended.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
The Cupcake Company
With its heavenly cupcakes and dessert jars, this place has won many a hearts. Their Pink Panther, Lady In Red, Death By Chocolate and Rainbow Cake are a must-try. They also have some drool-worthy petit fours that include varieties like coffee caramel cheesecake, lemon cream cheesecake, Nutella cookie cup, Nutella sea salt cookie cup and more.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
The Baker Ninja
This place on TTK Road has macarons, cheesecakes, and more starting INR 60. Munch on their Belgian Dark Chocolate or classic Red Velvet Cupcakes starting INR 100. They have some yum cheesecake slices and healthy cakes too. Find the ultimate dessert guide for TTK Road here.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Ecstasy
Esctasy By Mickael Besse has the best cheesecake in town! Known for its international appeal and fresh ingredients, their cakes taste great and are aesthetic. While the Jivara cake and The Ecstasy Cake are must-tries, you can pick from Vanilla & Tonka Cheesecake and Arabica for more options.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Singapore Ice Cream Sandwich
Singapore Icecream Sandwich offers, as the name suggests, ice cream sandwiches. Offering traditional breads, baked in their own kitchen paired with drool-worthy ice cream flavours like Hazelnut Delight, Praline Crunch, Truffle Sensation, Oreo Crumble, Rocky Road and Kitkat Break, these would take you back to the streets of Singapore.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Bombaysthaan
Serving the most decadent fruit creams and faloodas, Bombaysthaan will take you back to Mumbai. Their dry fruit creams and fruit with ice cream are equally filling and drool-worthy.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Eskopop
This Pune-based dessert parlour has a small kiosk in Kilpauk offering yummy popsicles made with only natural fruit pulp and other ingredients. The menu is super fun and is spread across varieties like sorbettos, gelatos, popwiches ( popsicle sandwich, like OMG!) and pop shakes. You can also put yummy sprinkles on top of your popsicles along with dips. Read more here.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
MilkyWay
This place may be old, but it still draws crowds for its budget-friendly ice cream creations. Simply softies to fruity and chocolate-loaded sundaes, their menu will spoil you for choice.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Movenpick
Movenpick is among Chennai’s older ice cream parlours but who says that’s a bad thing? Over the years, Movenpick has garnered a loyal clientele who frequent the parlour for their signature sorbets and sundaes. Come here on a rainy evening and try their warm, toasty waffles with two scoops of caramel ice-cream and you’ll know what bliss tastes like!
Think we missed something? Let us know in the comments below.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
