Your Guide To Best Drinking Deals In Chennai

img-gallery-featured

Want to know the best places to drink, happy hours and super budget prices? You’re going to love us because we’ve compiled this list of the best happy hours, offers, discounts, and drinking deals offered by bars around the city. From Monday right till Sunday, here are the best drinking deals you shouldn’t miss out on. (Thank you, next.) But, before that let’s get some terms right. B1G1 (Buy one get one free).

Monday

Hoppipola: Known for their INR 99 drinks, Hoppipola is loved for their Buy 1 Get 1 free offer on Mondays. 

Thirsty Crow: 40 per cent off on domestic liquor bottles

Velveteen Rabbit: Buy 1 Get 1 free

Bars

Hoppipola - The Spring Hotel

3.9

The Spring Hotel, 11, Kodambakkam High Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

image-map-default

Tuesday

Take 2: Get domestic spirits (small) at INR 111 

The Vault: Get domestic liquor at INR 99

Velveteen Rabbit: Two free glasses of wine (white or red)

Glee: 2+1 on domestic liquor and beer from 6pm 

Hoppipola: Buy 1 Get 1 free

Bars

Glee

4.1

Murugesan Naicker Complex, 65/5, Greams Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

image-map-default

Wednesday

Thirsty Crow: Complimentary unlimited shooters and cocktails for ladies from 6pm to 10pm

The Vault: All drinks for INR 199, yay!

Glee: 1+1 on domestic drinks

BOATS: 1+1 on domestic liquor and dot beer (Kingfisher and British Empire) from 12pm to 10pm

Casual Dining

Thirsty Crow

4.0

54, Valluvarkottam High Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

image-map-default

Thursday

Take 2: All domestic spirits (small) for INR 111

The Vault: Buy 1 Get 1 free

Glee: 2+1 on domestic drinks 

Bars

Take 2 - Cine City Hotel

Cine City Hotel, 28, 1st Main Road, United India Colony, Kodambakkam, Chennai

image-map-default

Friday

The Vault: All drinks and starters for INR 111

Glee: 2+1 on domestic drinks

Pubs

The Vault - Bar Stock Exchange

22/23, Venkatanarayana Road, Thyagaraya Nagar, Chennai

image-map-default

Weekends

Velveteen Rabbit: Unlimited alcohol brunch on Sunday from 12pm to 6:30pm

The Vault: All drinks and starters for INR 111 on Saturday and all domestic drinks for INR 81 on Sundays

Glee: 20 per cent discount on bottles 

Bay 146: Unlimited alcohol brunch on Sundays from 12pm to 3:30pm

BOATS: Unlimited food and drinks on Sunday brunch for INR 1,000 from 12pm to 3pm

Bars

BOATS - Based On A True Story

4.1

17, 5th Avenue, Besant Nagar, Chennai

image-map-default

Every Day

BFF: 2+1 on domestic spirits from 12pm to 7:30pm and Kingfisher Combo (INR 899 for 3 pints + one big slice for pizza 

Velveteen Rabbit: Get 4 domestic beers at INR 686 from Monday to Saturday 

Thirsty Crow: Buy 1 Get 1 Free on German beer (except Wednesdays)

Sera: Buy 1 Get 1 Free on cocktails from a special menu from 4pm to 7pm (except Sundays)

Watson’s: 1+1 on domestic drinks from 12pm to pm from Monday to Friday

Radio Room: For INR 500 get 2 cocktails until 10pm from Sunday to Thursday

Bars

The Velveteen Rabbit

4.3

57, 2nd Main Road, RA Puram, Chennai

image-map-default