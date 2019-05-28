Budding Drivers! Master The Wheel With With This List Of Best Driving Classes In Chennai

Here, you get personalized training for driving in your own car. You can also learn driving in their car, but the charges for that vary. The classes are conducted strictly on a need basis and can be customized to suit your timings and comfort. Initially, however, these guys take classes early in the morning to help you understand all the controls and after you're thorough with that, you will be made to drive during peak hours to better prepare you. Each class lasts for an hour.

Fee: INR 450 per session, in your own car. if you choose their car for learning, it is INR 8000 for 10 days.



