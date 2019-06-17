A Farmer's Day Out - Visit These Farms In Chennai For A Refreshing Getaway

Aanvin Dairy Farm is located in Selaivayal and is one of the largest milk manufacturers in Chennai. They deal with fresh milk and other dairy confectionaries. The factory is present in Ambattur and they would be more than happy to do a tour on request! A freshening early morning walk hearing the mooing of the cattle is a dream come true especially for city buffs like us. They will take you on a walk across their farm showing you from where milk is sourced and how it is processed in their factory in Ambattur. They have different types of milk - pasteurised, toned, full cream, double cream and standardised. You will get to taste the freshest of them! They also recycle their plant water and reuse it for soap making in their plants.









Something so simple as farm life is the breath of fresh air we all could do with. If you think we have missed out on any then do write to us in the comments below.