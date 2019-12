One of the famous and most visited places near Chennai is Mahabalipuram. It is famous for the Shore temple and the ancient work done inside it. Also, it has beaches beside the temple which makes it best to stroll down there too. It is nowadays also famous for pre wedding photoshoots LOL. People from all over the world visit this temple every day to experience the ancient culture and work made here in the temple. It is famous for the 5 Rathas also called Rath temple.