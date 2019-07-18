Let Out The Kurt Cobain In You With The Best Guitar Classes In Chennai

With hands-on experience from veteran teachers, Star Music Academy specialises in giving courses in guitars, piano, flute and so much more! While their headquarters is located in Broadway, they also are located in four other locations across Chennai. They customise courses and syllabus according to the needs of each student and for individual attention, they don't take more than 2-3 per batch. They will teach you hindustani classical as well as western music theory through acoustic guitars at a package starting from INR 800. They offer crash courses as well!





