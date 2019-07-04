Make It A Chocolatey Affair With The Best Handmade Chocolates In Chennai

From making homemade smooth chocolates, Chocolate Boy in Ayanavaram specialises in customising and personalising chocolates and packaging! From names and quotes stamped onto chocolates to photo theme and invitation packing of their chocolates, these guys do it all. They even have milk, white, dark and semi-dark chocolates. The chocolates are pure vegetarian and do not contain any preservatives. However, their highlight is their personalised gift boxes! You can check out the range of occasions they customise for. Can you imagine sending out a party invitation with details carved onto chocolates and its wrappers? These guys do it.

Price - INR 40 onwards





If you think we missed something, let us know in the comments below!