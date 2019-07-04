When Remus Lupin said, "Have chocolate, you will feel better", the whole world felt it. So much so, that now every occasion calls for them! Christmas? Have chocolate. Need to impress? Gift chocolate. Had a bad day? Eat chocolate. Chocolates have become an integral part of everyone's life, and Chennai as a city is making sure we celebrate them by offering decadently handcrafted beauties, each with a different taste and look but all with the same love. Check out our curated list of the best homemade chocolate places in Chennai to know more!
Make It A Chocolatey Affair With The Best Handmade Chocolates In Chennai
Choc Of The Town
Choc of the town in Teynampet is a local favourite and we totally get why! Not only do they handcraft flavoured chocolates, but they also personalise the shapes as well. From normal milk chocolates to flavoured infused chocolates and bars, they create unique shapes and sizes. They also make personalised gift sets and cakes; you can even get a portrait carved on chocolate. Wearable chocolate watch, chocolate pasta and noodles, chocolate cars, chocolate camera and even chocolate garland, we can totally expect them to make Willy Wonka's chocolate river of our dreams.
Price - INR 150 onwards
Kreative Chocolates
Chocolate bars, brownie, mousse, fudge to chocolate fountains and truffles, it is chocolate art with Kreative Chocolate in T Nagar. They have dark chocolate, milky bars, Swiss chocolates, Belgian chocolates, Australian chocolates, soft-centred flavoured chocolates and so much more. Their chocolates are pure veg and do not contain gelatine or any preservative! They also customise edible chocolate bouquets along with their various packaging and shape options. They have sugar free chocolates for Diabetes patients as well.
Prices - INR 100 onwards
Fabelle Chocolate Boutique
Looking for something exquisite? Then ITC's Fabelle Chocolate Boutique is your place to be. It is all about the art of making gourmet chocolates! They have a range of pralines, Italian Giandujas and ganache. Along with that, they recently have started bars of single origin cocoa chocolates sourced from Cocoa famous countries. You can also customise your own smooth chocolate cup! They even have a range of chocolate desserts you can check out along with one of Chennai's best hot chocolates, mousse cakes and even a special sugar-free range. It is, after all, a chocolate theatre!
Price - INR 1250 for two
Seaons Homemade Chocolates And Bouquet
Various reasons for various seasons! Seasons Homemade Chocolates in Purasaivakkam specialises in packing their chocolates in the most aesthetic ways from bouquets to wrapping. They have a range of assorted range of chocolates comprising over 25 varieties such as nuts, ganache, brownie-centred, lemon, caramel and berry chocolates! They also personalise the gifting according to your needs. Valentine's day, wedding, rakhi or baby shower, they have got you sorted. Origami and chocolates, together they make art!
Price - INR 200 onwards
Zuka Choco-la-te Cafe
When it is about chocolates, Zuka means business. They made live statues of Rajnikanth and Charlie Chaplin made out of chocolate! They get their chocolates made from Venezuela, Brazil, Ecuador, Java and Tanzania. From simple milk and dark chocolate to chocolate truffles, chocolate pakoras, orange chocolates, chocolate spoons, chocolate seashells, rum truffles and wine-infused chocolates, they have it all. They offer endless options even in their chocolate infused desserts category. For more info about chocolate desserts in Chennai, click here.
Price - INR 1000 for two
Cakes And Chocos
Cakes and Chocos in Madipakkam deals with dry fruits and homemade, vegetarian chocolates. From milk, dark, white and diabetic to low-calorie chocolates, along with types of peanut butter and pistachio, they have it all. They also have choco pops and chocolate lollipops. However, their highlights are their chocolate coated dry nut and fruits that you can't get enough of. They also have various customisable chocolate gift hampers!
Price - INR 100 onwards
Chocolate Boy
From making homemade smooth chocolates, Chocolate Boy in Ayanavaram specialises in customising and personalising chocolates and packaging! From names and quotes stamped onto chocolates to photo theme and invitation packing of their chocolates, these guys do it all. They even have milk, white, dark and semi-dark chocolates. The chocolates are pure vegetarian and do not contain any preservatives. However, their highlight is their personalised gift boxes! You can check out the range of occasions they customise for. Can you imagine sending out a party invitation with details carved onto chocolates and its wrappers? These guys do it.
Price - INR 40 onwards
