Make Your Tea Time 10x Fancier With This List Of High Tea Places In Chennai

Ever fancied sitting in a comfy setting, sipping on some soothing tea with fresh scones and finger sandwiches on the side? Sounds like a Britisher’s dream, right? Well, it may be that. But the good news is, you can live that fantasy right here in Chennai with this list of high tea places in Chennai. Sip..we mean, read on!

The English Tearoom

Offering a gorgeous setting and a romantic ambiance (you can do candle lights here), The English Tearoom paints a pretty high tea setting. Serving organic and loose leaf tea in an array of flavours along with warm scones, pastries, and sandwiches, you can totally engage in a fancy high tea experience here. 
Kasturi Estate, 17, Kasturi Ranga Road, Alwarpet, Chennai

The Brew Room

If you’re looking to host a fancy high tea party, The Brew Room can do it for you. You can curate the menu by choosing tea and coffee of your choice along with scones, tea cakes, and fresh vegetarian and non-vegetarian sandwiches. Make sure you book the space two days in advance.

VR Mall, 1st Floor, Anna Nagar West, Chennai

Flower Power Tea Room

Exuding British elegance with pretty pastel decor and delicate porcelain tea ware, Flower Power Tea Room offers a great high tea experience. With options for both solo visitors as well for 1+1’s, you can indulge in a scrumptious spread comprising sandwiches, scones with blotted cream and strawberry jam, mini cupcakes and cheesecakes along with tea of your choice. Make sure to book a table before heading there.

18, 5th Avenue, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Besant Nagar, Chennai

Lobby Lounge

Leela Palace’s Lobby Lounge offers its own interpretation of a high tea menu (and we love it). Spread across English Hi-Tea, Indian Hi-Tea and Champagne Hi-Tea (comes with 2 glasses of house champagne along with tea, coffee, and typical English Hi-Tea accompaniments), you can choose what suits your palate the best. We personally loved the Indian Hi-Tea Menu that comes with sweets and savouries like Karachi halwa, samosa, paneer puff, rolls, and sandesh.

The Leela Palace, Lobby Level, Adyar Seaface, MRC Nagar, Chennai

Tea Lounge

With a sumptuous Champagne High Tea menu, Taj Coramandel’s Tea Lounge hosts a drool-worthy spread that includes hors d'oeuvres, scones, macaroons, teacakes, petit fours and a selection of Chennai’s street fare.

Taj Coromandel, 37, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Tirumurthy Nagar, Nungambakkam, Chennai

