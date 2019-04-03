Ever fancied sitting in a comfy setting, sipping on some soothing tea with fresh scones and finger sandwiches on the side? Sounds like a Britisher’s dream, right? Well, it may be that. But the good news is, you can live that fantasy right here in Chennai with this list of high tea places in Chennai. Sip..we mean, read on!
Make Your Tea Time 10x Fancier With This List Of High Tea Places In Chennai
The English Tearoom
- Price for two: ₹ 900
The Brew Room
If you’re looking to host a fancy high tea party, The Brew Room can do it for you. You can curate the menu by choosing tea and coffee of your choice along with scones, tea cakes, and fresh vegetarian and non-vegetarian sandwiches. Make sure you book the space two days in advance.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Flower Power Tea Room
Exuding British elegance with pretty pastel decor and delicate porcelain tea ware, Flower Power Tea Room offers a great high tea experience. With options for both solo visitors as well for 1+1’s, you can indulge in a scrumptious spread comprising sandwiches, scones with blotted cream and strawberry jam, mini cupcakes and cheesecakes along with tea of your choice. Make sure to book a table before heading there.
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Lobby Lounge
Leela Palace’s Lobby Lounge offers its own interpretation of a high tea menu (and we love it). Spread across English Hi-Tea, Indian Hi-Tea and Champagne Hi-Tea (comes with 2 glasses of house champagne along with tea, coffee, and typical English Hi-Tea accompaniments), you can choose what suits your palate the best. We personally loved the Indian Hi-Tea Menu that comes with sweets and savouries like Karachi halwa, samosa, paneer puff, rolls, and sandesh.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Tea Lounge
With a sumptuous Champagne High Tea menu, Taj Coramandel’s Tea Lounge hosts a drool-worthy spread that includes hors d'oeuvres, scones, macaroons, teacakes, petit fours and a selection of Chennai’s street fare.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
