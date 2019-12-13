Nosy neighbours making it impossible to party? Fret not! Groove till the sun comes out with this list of the best house party places in Chennai.
Banish All The Party Poopers And Rave At These Top House Party Places In Chennai
Manna Villa
- Room Rent: ₹ 12000
B's Hive Hospitality - Kadal Beach House
This lovely beachside villa opposite to ECR beach is perfect for all occasions and can accommodate more than 10 people. Their outdoor verandah is vast and is filled with cane seating and hammocks. You can host bonfires, arrangements, catch up on some jam sessions with the in-house guitar or make use of the projector on the compound wall for a movie. It has jacuzzi and open showers too along with BBQ facilities which won't burn a hole in your pocket. For a 24 hour package, it would cost you INR 1300 per head, but if you want food to be provided then you could take it for INR 2000 per head as well. They have a day, night as well as an evening package starting at INR 1000.
- Room Rent: ₹ 11000
Lakshmi Gardens
Just minutes away from the Madras Crocodile Bank, is this aesthetic beach house which can host up to 50 people. With a private beach and a sprawling lawn, Lakshmi Gardens is affordable and gorgeous! They've got a swimming pool too and can make arrangements for a music system too. Price per night on weekdays is INR 10,000 and weekends in INR 15,000.
- Upwards: ₹ 10000
Parijatham Beach House
Right next to MGM is this cosy little holiday home. Apart from being an apt destination for a big bash, this place also works for a surprise weekend getaway. Good enough for almost 20 people, the beach house comes with a compact pool, lots of greenery around and a private back patio which is just lovely to unwind in. Price per night for a weekday is INR 18,000 and weekend is INR 22,000.
- Upwards: ₹ 18000
Sagarika Gardens
Popularly known as Sneha Gardens among Chennai millennials, Sagarika Gardens is perfect for those looking to throw a huge bash. With an accommodation capacity of up to 100 peeps, this is one of the most spacious ones around. The mansion located right beside the shore and offers nets for cricket lovers, a scenic pool and Jacuzzi. You could also get a Karaoke set up and catering done on request. Price per night is INR 30,000.
- Upwards: ₹ 3000
Coral Seaside Villa
- Room Rent: ₹ 8999
