Banish All The Party Poopers And Rave At These Top House Party Places In Chennai

This lovely beachside villa opposite to ECR beach is perfect for all occasions and can accommodate more than 10 people. Their outdoor verandah is vast and is filled with cane seating and hammocks. You can host bonfires, arrangements, catch up on some jam sessions with the in-house guitar or make use of the projector on the compound wall for a movie. It has jacuzzi and open showers too along with BBQ facilities which won't burn a hole in your pocket. For a 24 hour package, it would cost you INR 1300 per head, but if you want food to be provided then you could take it for INR 2000 per head as well. They have a day, night as well as an evening package starting at INR 1000.