Banish All The Party Poopers And Rave At These Top House Party Places In Chennai

Nosy neighbours making it impossible to party? Fret not! Groove till the sun comes out with this list of the best house party places in Chennai. 

Manna Villa

This dreamy seaside villa in Mahabs will make you want to chill with your gang every weekend. With two bedrooms, a scenic lounge and many breezy outdoor spaces, Manna Villa also offers easy access to the beach. Their ground floor room comes with an open bathroom and a mini pool. It also has solar power back-ups and a music system to groove to apart from other basic amenities. If you're a gang of six, this place is perfect for hosting your own little party. It will cost you INR 14000 per night for four people on weekdays, and on weekends (or holidays) it will be INR 15000 for 4. 


162, Venpurusham Village, Pine Beach, Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu

B's Hive Hospitality - Kadal Beach House

This lovely beachside villa opposite to ECR beach is perfect for all occasions and can accommodate more than 10 people. Their outdoor verandah is vast and is filled with cane seating and hammocks. You can host bonfires, arrangements, catch up on some jam sessions with the in-house guitar or make use of the projector on the compound wall for a movie. It has jacuzzi and open showers too along with BBQ facilities which won't burn a hole in your pocket. For a 24 hour package, it would cost you INR 1300 per head, but if you want food to be provided then you could take it for INR 2000 per head as well. They have a day, night as well as an evening package starting at INR 1000. 

Nibav Beach, 4th Main Road, Nemmeli, Tamil Nadu

Lakshmi Gardens

Just minutes away from the Madras Crocodile Bank, is this aesthetic beach house which can host up to 50 people. With a private beach and a sprawling lawn, Lakshmi Gardens is affordable and gorgeous! They've got a swimming pool too and can make arrangements for a music system too. Price per night on weekdays is INR 10,000 and weekends in INR 15,000. 

108, Near Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, East Coast Road, Injambakkam, Chennai

Parijatham Beach House

Right next to MGM is this cosy little holiday home. Apart from being an apt destination for a big bash, this place also works for a surprise weekend getaway. Good enough for almost 20 people, the beach house comes with a compact pool, lots of greenery around and a private back patio which is just lovely to unwind in. Price per night for a weekday is INR 18,000 and weekend is INR 22,000. 

1/206, East Coast Road, Muttukadu, Tamil Nadu

Sagarika Gardens

Popularly known as Sneha Gardens among Chennai millennials, Sagarika Gardens is perfect for those looking to throw a huge bash. With an accommodation capacity of up to 100 peeps, this is one of the most spacious ones around. The mansion located right beside the shore and offers nets for cricket lovers, a scenic pool and Jacuzzi. You could also get a Karaoke set up and catering done on request. Price per night is INR 30,000. 

Plot 1495, Opp. Mayajal, Devi Palanisamy Street, Kovalam, Tamil Nadu

Coral Seaside Villa

This beach villa in ECR comes with a pool and looks like it is straight out of MTV Cribs. You can gather up to 15 people here and comfortably party it out. You have to arrange for your own music and food, however. Price per night is INR 15000 on weekdays and INR 20,000 on weekends.  Find the best beach houses in ECR here. 
6/10, Gowri Garden, Opp. Mayajaal, East Coast Road, Kanathur, Tamil Nadu

