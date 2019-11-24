Check Into These Iconic Sabhas To Experience The Best Music & Dance Of Margazhi

Not only is this one of the oldest venues but is also situated in Mylapore - rest assured, you can literally see the juice of Margazhi flowing down the streets. BVB was founded in 1938 with the blessings of Mahatma Gandhi and has hosted everyone from MS to Sudha Ragunathan. When you go to BVB don’t forget to visit the messes nearby: Karpagmbal, Maami, and Rayar. They say there’s a special glow in the faces of people in Mylapore, now you know the secret.

