The summer just got here, and the temperatures are only going to raising. So if you’re looking for a quick dip, why not do it at an infinity pool? The infinity pool scene in Chennai has just begun, but we're excited! Whether you know swimming or just want to soak your feet and relax by the pool, here are the best infinity pools in Chennai to beat the heat this summer.
Swim, Tan & Cool Off At The Best Infinity Pools In Chennai
Somerset Greenways Chennai
Located on the rooftop on the 12th floor of Somerset Greenways, this infinity pool is #InstaGoals. The panoramic view is incredible and the depth of the pool is four feet. The smell of fresh barbecue makes this infinity pool irresistible.
Turyaa Chennai
For your next swim go to Turyaa, located in OMR. Breath-taking views, 15 metre long pool four feet deep, this is every swimmer’s paradise. The view of the ocean from this infinity pool is breath-taking.
- Room Rent: ₹ 5000
The Park
The Aqua, an infinity pool at The Park in Nungambakkam is winning for its dreamy vibe. Vintage beds with white rooftops and a 5.6 feet deep pool is 11 metres long and will soak your troubles away. Cabanas, sun beds, and poolside food will make your swim awesome.
- Room Rent: ₹ 6000
Temple Bay Resort
This infinity pool almost comes alive as it’s just a few feet from the ocean. The pool is square and compact for and the depth ranges from four to six feet. They’ve also got a meandering pool which spans across 27,000 and there’s loads of fun activities like zorbing available, too.
The Leela Palace
This sea-facing infinity pool spans across 12 metres and is 4 feet feet deep. Sink into the tanning beds and spend lazy mornings like a boss. You can even spot various monuments around Chennai from this pool, and the view of the beach is worth it.
- Room Rent: ₹ 35000
Park Hyatt
The edge, at the Park Hyatt, Velachery, is one of Chennai’s sparkling clean and a picturesque infinity pool. Located on the top of the ninth floor, the edge offers an awesome view of the Guindy National Park Reserve, perfect for those looking for absolute quiet and peace. A lifeguard is always on duty and is happy to assist us around the rooftop and accepts orders for drinks and snacks. Park Hyatt offers paid access to this gem for non-guests, unlike other star hotels.
- Room Rent: ₹ 9735
