Check Out These Instagram Saree Brands To Look Your Best For The Margazhi Music Season!

There is a nip in the air, because it is prep time for the beautiful month of Margazhi when Chennai will be at its best. Time for kutcheri, sabha hopping with delicious food and sporting some wonderful sarees. This year, however, let's give the Nallis and Sundari Silks a break and give some Instagram sellers a chance. Here's a list of the best Instagram saree sellers who have a range of off-beat options that will make you stand out this Marghazi music season.
Margazhi Designs
Who said kutcheris are all about jazzy drapes? Margazhi Designs, an online store, is our go-to for some off-beat, artsy cotton sarees. Pick from their Mangalgiri cotton, Kanchi cotton, patchwork sarees, pastel georgettes, handloom Chettinadu cotton sarees, and more, to switch things up a bit and take the fashion quotient a notch higher. Simply browse through their IG feed once, and we bet you will be swiping up and down the whole day!
Manjal Couture
Even though Manjal Couture has a lot of Madras check skirts and tops, their saree collection is lit, especially for the music season. Their purple chiffon saree with zari checks and a raw silk border is pure beauty. There is another piece in red, that can be paired with a brocade full-sleeve blouse to give out diva vibes. Checks and Madras can never go wrong, and we vouch for this.
Tashi Threads
Chettinadu cotton teamed with Ajrakh printed crop top, handwoven Bhagalpuri silk with readymade ikat blouse, cotton checked saree paired with a plain blouse, or a grey Chanderi with block prints, Tashi Threads can give your saree game a refreshing change with its fine offerings. Wear one of these beauties and pair them with some kemp jewellery to look gorgeous for that evening concert.
Kanakadhara Drapes
Have you loved every time actress Nayanthara got on stage while wearing linen sarees? You can get a dose of these elegant drapes for yourself from Kanakadhara Drapes. Their silk cotton collection is pretty great too.
Studio Daksh
Kota silk with Benarasi border or Kanchi silk with lace or simple bright bandhani sarees with patchwork. Studio Daksh can make you that perfect saree for your evening concert. Yes, it's all about customisation here and if you have a particular design in mind, just speak to Dakshana, the owner of the label. They can also give your old sarees a new lease of life, so go try your luck!
Happy Pique
In addition to beautiful Maheshwari sarees, Happy Pique also has a collection of Chettinad cotton sarees, khesh cotton, Madurai cotton, gamcha cotton, khadi, and handloom patchwork sarees. Our fave look is their checkered Madurai cotton with a sleeveless blouse, a golden choker, and floral accessories which are also available at Happy Pique. A total one-stop-shop, eh?
Varnuyathe
This Margazhi kutcheri season, go the sustainable way. Pick a saree from Varnuyathe, owned by Menaka Bajaj, where most fabrics and sarees are majorly handwoven, hand-printed and hand embroidered. They work with unique natural fabrics too like aloe-vera, banana, hemp, kenaf (gongura), bamboo, jute, beechwood, milkweed, nettle, pineapple and much more. Interesting and artsy, we think.
Pure Roots
This online saree label is all about handloom love offering timeless classics, dramatic hues and muted delicates in their saree collection. Pick from their Kota block prints, Ajrakh prints, Madhubani prints and chikankari sarees to add more vibrancy to the culturally rich, musical atmosphere.
Ethicus
Another sustainable fashion label, Ethicus offers handcrafted sarees made with its own organic cotton and handwoven in Pollachi along with sarees from Kutch, Kalamkari artisans and Chikankari artisans. Everything here is made with eco-friendly dyes with each saree collection beautifully telling the story of the region it comes from.
Urban Closet
Love contemporary patterns and silhouettes? Urban Closet is the brand you're looking for then. Silk linen, jute linen, georgettes, soft Kanchipuram silk sarees, Banarasi sarees - this label has it all. You can totally go crazy with mixing and matching your jewellery with this one.
Virupa
Chettinad cotton, Kanchi cotton, Kanchivaram silk, Mangalgiri cotton, silk cotton, bandhani, Sungudi cotton, Banarasi, Ikkat, Maduraipattu/Chinnalapattu, linen silks, linens, khadi, chiffon silk and soft silk - this label has sarees for every occasion. However, be sure to check out their handcrafted exclusives that include khadi, muslin, zarigai checks and Venpattu Kanchipuram sarees.
Adorn Elegance
This label will let you don a new saree for every concert or saba you attend this Marghazi season, thanks to its affordable pricing. You can choose from delicate georgettes, Mysore silks, kotas and tissues, all featuring Indian motifs and interesting hues.
