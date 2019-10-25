There are enough and more salon options for us (adults) if we want to get ourselves a quick haircut. But what will the kutties do? Well, here's a list of best salons for kids in Chennai where you can get your little one a cool haircut. The salons are super kid-friendly, the stylists know how to handle their little customers and the rates are budget. Well, you can thank us for helping you cope with your worst nightmare.
Chop It All Up! Best Salons For Kids In Chennai
Kiddy Kuts
Located in Express Avenue mall, this US-based brand specialises in tonsuring for kids. The idea here is to distract the kids and quickly get done with chopping and shaving. The best part? Kids can decide which barber chair to choose from - race cars and bikes, pedicure stations for girls, and the quirkiest toys to entertain themselves. The stylists are experts who make the haircut an enjoyable experience. They also do ear piercing for the little one. Hit them up, fix an appointment and get that hair chopping!
Aarti Gutta Spa And Salon
While they have pocket-friendly massage and haircut options for adults, they also have a specially trained stylist just for kids. Have a little one below the age of five? Get them to get a haircut at Aarti's for just INR 500. From a simple trim and tonsure to quirky undercuts, they can do it all!
Vurve Signature Salon
This is a one-stop-shop for the entire family to pamper themselves. They specialise in hair styling for men, women and children, with a haircut for kids starting from INR 500. They could either give your kid a trim or a specialised cut. But this is only applicable for kids below the age of five.
Jaishri Premium Rejuvenation
This unisex salon is a hidden gem in Chennai. Besides just giving swanky haircuts to little ones, they have super-efficient stylists who can help you get your little one's nails painted, or give a therapeutic massage. Proper royal treatment, we say. They only use natural oils for the massage and other treatments, so you don't have to worry about chemicals either. You could even get your kids hair coloured here. Fret not! The colour disappears after the first wash. Yeee!
Wink
Get the director of the salon to give your kid a haircut at Wink. That's how specialised they get with kids haircut. They have efficient hair stylists for girls and boys. A sleek haircut, some conditioning, a lot of pampering. Sounds like a plan?
Zique
This luxury unisex salon and spa will make you feel like royalty with their list of services. If your kid is below the age of 10, bring the little one here and give them a cool haircut for about INR 400. For girls, they have haircuts starting from about INR 550 that will be given by a friendly stylist. Cool haircuts and a cool attitude, what more does your kid need?
