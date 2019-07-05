Oppa! Craving Some Korean? Check Out The Best Korean Restaurants In Chennai

Tucked in a tiny apartment in Mylapore, Hangang Story is a little different from the others in this list. Originally made into a guest house, the place comes with a small eating place with no signboard. But it is home cooked and traditional! They serve seafood, chicken, pork and beef while some dishes might be subject to the availability of meat. They don't have a particular menu as such but you can always ask them for the day's special meal! If you are one of them who don't like to be fussy about food and want a hands-on experience in experimenting the cuisine, this is probably the best way. Their meal comes with a soup, kimchi, a main dish and three side dishes. Vegetarian options are limited.

Price - INR 500 per meal