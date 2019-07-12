A Therapeutic Stress Buster After A Busy Week Is The Best With These Best Massages Across The Town

Everyone is out there looking for Thai and Swedish massages when the art of Ayurveda started all from our homeland. From the land of spices, Kerala has come the special ayurvedic treated massage and you can get the best of it at Ayurillam in Velachery. Abhyanga, Shirodhara, Nasya, Kativasti, Elakizi and Urovasti, you get to choose from a range of ancient traditional methods for your physical and mental well being. The doctors and consultants will help you get the most therapeutic of treatment that you require! With prices soaring INR 1000 onwards, you can also go for a weight loss massage.

If you want to know more about the best spas across Chennai then click here for more.





If you think we have missed out on any place, do mention them in the comments below.