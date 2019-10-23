Looking for that perfect blazer or some heavy metal printed tees? If you are around Chennai Citi Centre mall, you can buy it all right there. Check out our list of best menswear brands and shop your fill.
Max To Basics: Menswear Brands To Check Out
Basics
If you are searching for some basics to hype up your wardrobe, then Basics on the ground floor is a must-visit. The store is spacious, and they have tank tops, short sleeves, half sleeves as well as full-sleeved tees to check out. These tees are so soft, they will cool you down even on the hottest days! They even have basic formal shirts along with solid colours, floral patterns and some with cute motifs. They have got trousers, boxers, belts and blazers too!
Lifestyle
If you are hoping to be on top of the trend chain, Lifestyle on the first floor is your place to be. You can find all kinds of casual, semi-formal, formal and even a few ethnic wear collections here. They update their collection every season, so expect some of the trendiest cuts and colours here.
MAX
Looking for that 'back to college' look or the casual date night look? MAX Fashions on the second floor has some comfort clothing to offer. With minimal patterns and designs, they make for perfect casual wear. They have some denim jackets and jeans to offer as well. You can even go for their fancy sneakers to complete your look!
aLL
We get if you are a little bigger then how difficult it can be to search for the perfect clothing! But worry not. aLL store on the second floor is all about plus size clothing. Yes, for men too! They have basic cotton tees along with polo necks, trousers and so much more. We even found some colourful varieties of Hawaiian shorts and boxers here. They have a range of checks and stripes to choose from as well!
- Upwards: ₹ 550
Comments (0)