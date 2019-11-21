Trying to find out the best brands for all things between ripped jeans and formal blazers? Well, we got you covered. Check out the list of best menswear brands at The Marina Mall in OMR and get cracking!
Levi's to Sting: Top Menswear Brands
The One For All - Lifestyle
Our fave one-stop multi-brand shop here at the Marina Mall is on the top of our menswear collection. From fancy ethnic wear to formal and casual apparel, Lifestyle is the place to find some of the best designs and colours. Keep an eye out for the discounts and don’t forget about their sportswear as well.
Casuals Can’t Go Wrong - STING
Sting is the go-to place to find pretty cool designed shirt and casual blazers. With a good collection of semi-formal menswear, Sting in The Marina Mall also offers regular discounts. The trousers and jeans are definitely worth a look-out.
Jeans, Shirts And Style! - LEVI’S
Probably one of the softest, most comfortable jeans in the game. Levi’s has got its store on the ground floor of Marina Mall, and they seduce shoppers with a pretty cool collection of denim, along with colourfully patterned shirts and tees to go with it. We love the jackets here the most.
Sporty Stuff - Adidas
If you want peak performance in any activity, Adidas’ breathable, comfy sportswear has got your back. With tees, track pants and other accessories for different activities and sports, Adidas on the first floor of The Marina Mall really sorts you out with all your athleisure needs.
Strong Formals Game – Louis Philippe
Classic, sharp and elegant - The Louis Philippe store on the first floor of The Marina Mall welcomes us with a wide collection of shirts, trousers and blazers. To rock your business trips and meetings, we suggest you drop by this store and check out their collection of outfits, including belts, cuffs and ties.
The Outdoorsy One – Wildcraft
Got plans to trek? Don’t forget to stop by Wildcraft on the first floor, for cold weather jackets and raincoats. Trousers that are tough and long-lasting, with utilitarian pockets are also available for activities like trekking and camping. The store also caters to footwear and other essentials.
‘Airportables’ – Allen Solly
Outfits that are odour-free, compact, wrinkle-free and quick-drying! Checkout Allen Solly on the first floor of The Marina Mall, for huge varieties of light, solid-coloured shirts and polo shirts. Their blazers are worth checking out too.
Budget friendly – Max
Max at The Marina Mall is loaded with cool, colourful collections of western and Indian wear. Checkout their denim, formals and most importantly, their ethnic wear. We were impressed by their collection of shirts, which can help you rock those board meetings as well as dress-up dates!
