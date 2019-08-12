Experience The Best Of Art And Culture With This List Of Best Museums In Town

Mastering the art of illusions is the Click Art Museum in Injambakkam. They have some of the coolest interactive art pieces on displays and you can click away for your Instagram how much ever you want! The placement of each of the art piece is strategically done to bring out its 3D effect and you can have all the more fun with it by eating an apple given by Adam or getting your body cut in half. Price for each ticket is just INR 150 for adults and INR 100 for adults.