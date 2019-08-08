Be Your Best For Your Kid With This List Of The Best Parenting Workshops In The City

With its two different types of workshops on knowing your kid and teen mind, Mind Fresh in Medavakkam is calling out to those parents struggling with the usual behavioural patterns of their kids. While "Know Your Kid" workshop teaches you about how to get your kid to achieve academic excellence, raising a child and their psychology of tantrums, "Teen Mind" can teach you how to deal with children and understand their behavioural change better. They also have special training for teens and their parents and pregnant couples! Check out their website for upcoming workshops.





Missed out on something? Let us know in the comments below.