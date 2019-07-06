Bring Out The Steve McCurry In You With The Help Of This List of The Best Photography Courses In The City

img-gallery-featured

We all have our instaworthy sunset shots of the beach ready to use, on our phones. We have a list of the best photography courses in the city you can take, if you want to go a step further.

Ambitions Photography Academy

Looking for a professional course or a weekend course? Ambitions Academy takes both. Their basic photography course over nine weekends is a crowd favorite along with their Image post-processing techniques weekend course which pans out across six weekends. They also offer a weekend advanced photography course as well as diploma courses.

Schools & Colleges

Ambitions 4 Photography Academy

4.7

2/1079, Bhavani Street, Kovilambakkam, Chennai

image-map-default

Visualite Academy

This institute offers all-inclusive, cheap yet effective weekend and weekday courses in basic, advanced and professional photography and you can pick the duration of your study ranging from 1 day to 16 days. These courses also include a three-day excursion trip to practice theory outdoors. Visualite Academy also offers workshops and diploma courses in photography. 

Schools & Colleges

Visualite Academy

4.9

16/106-AI, Anna Nagar, Chennai

image-map-default

Mirage Film Institute

Apart from acting and film making courses, Mirage Film Institute also offers a 3-month course in Advanced and professional photography. They also offer the option of taking the course over the weekend for working professionals. The institute also promises an internship with a wedding photographer during the course for practice and handling.

Classes & Workshops

Mirage Film Institute

4.2

9/17, Dr. Nair Road, Parthasarathi Puram, Thyagaraya Nagar, Chennai

image-map-default

K’s Academy Of Photographic Arts

Dedicated completely to photographic arts, this academy offers a 1 year as well as 6-month diploma courses in professional, commercial and advertising photography. K’s Academy also offers basic and advanced weekend courses and workshops for all you busy bees.

Schools & Colleges

K's Academy Of Photographic Arts

4.6

18, Urur Olcot Road, Besant Nagar, Chennai

image-map-default

Bridge Academy

Bridge academy offers a 1-year diploma course in photography (you have the option of choosing their weekend classes). They also offer a certificate course which covers all types of photography from wedding to landscape.

Schools & Colleges

Bridge Academy

4.1

27, Sowrashtra Nagar, Choolaimedu, Chennai

image-map-default

iCAT Media And Design College

Looking for a graduation course in photography? Check-out iCAT Media and Design College in Mylapore for a kick start in your career as a photographer. They cover most genres of photography and provide an all-round learning experience for their students.

In case we missed something, let us know in the comments below!

Schools & Colleges

ICAT Design & Media College

4.1

153, Santhome High Road, Mylapore, Chennai

image-map-default