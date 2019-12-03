Order From Bowl Company For Fresh Rice Bowls, Snacks & Desserts!

I ordered a Paneer butter masala with Mattar Pulav from the bowl company. It was damn good, totally loved it. Let me tell you about this in detail. Packaging: I was really amazed to receive such sort of packing on food order. Five stars just for amazing packing. Even the quality of the box with the food was really good! And a separately packed wooden spoon and a fork along with tissue. Isn't it sweet? Food quality: The quality is really nice. Perfectly cooked and tastes amazing. Must give a try for lunch Quantity: It wad Perfect. One bowl of food will be sufficient for one person without any wastage Cost: Quantity is good but the pricing is a bit high for the quantity they give. Menu: It has the perfect menu for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians Many combos, snacks, freshly made 100% natural juices, desserts and what not! Overall rating: 4.5/5