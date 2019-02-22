A Concoction Of Meethi And Imli Chutney Plus Crunchy Puris: Here's A List Of Best Places For Pani Puri In Chennai!

This place is a chat haven. From chat katori, sev puri, pav bhaiji, or sandwiches, this place never disappoints. With two outlets, Gangotree is also our favourite when it comes to sweets. You can either choose to have the pani puri standing next to the counter or you could have it all in a plate and eat it your table. We always like the former for the authentic experience. Mix a little methi chutney and you can get lost in those puris.