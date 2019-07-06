Slay Like A Queen With This List Of The Best Places To Get Gowns In Chennai

The way you dress becomes your identity! Show your man the real you on your special day with Mima Creations in Palavakkam. Pleated gowns, mermaid gowns, fishtail gowns, bubble gowns and draping gowns, you have a drool-worthy range of gowns to select from with various shapes, sizes and colours. Go for an all-time favourite white or go for a bold red or you can choose a glitzy stone embroidered one. With customisations at hand, you can go splurging to get that perfect gown for your special day with prices starting at INR 10,000.





If you think we have missed out on any place, let us know in the comments below.