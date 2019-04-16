Rustic Forts To Dreamy Lakes, Here Are The Best Places To See In Chennai

All areas in Chennai are great, but Mylapore is really special. One of the oldest neighbourhoods in Chennai, Mylapore drips with history. From a 70-year-old tailoring shop to the 17th century Kapaleeshwarar temple, explore Chennai’s oldest roots in Mylapore. Take a walk down Mada Street and explore old bakeries, the legendary paneer soda, and some of the oldest (and iconic) messes to grab crispy brekkie. Here's your ultimate Mylapore food guide (under INR 50). Sign up for one of these heritage walks to explore the best areas in Chennai.