From Bird Watching To Beaches, Here Are 6 Best Places To Visit In Guntur

An hour and half hour drive from Nizampatnam, this sanctuary in Guntur is home to birds that migrate from Australia and Siberia. You can see more than 1,500 species of pelicans, various pintail ducks, red-crested pochards, common coot & teal, black-headed ibises, jungle crow, and storks. Just walk in and you will be amidst thousands of birds flocking and flying around. There’s a watchtower from where you can get a great view and click that perfect Instagram picture.