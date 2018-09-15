PettaiShop: Here’s The Ultimate Area-Wise Shopping Guide You Can Conquer

Home to some of the oldest businesses (from food and beverages to textile industries), Mylapore can offer you everything you need to fill your shopping bag. From saris to western wear, you’ll find loads of stores that can help you with this. Kumaran Silks, located at Appu Street, is well known for their Kanchipuram silk fabrics and wedding silk sarees. They also have budget cotton and semi-cotton saris, so there’s something for everyone at this store. When a true Mylaporeian thinks sari, they think Rasi Silks, which was started more than 117 years ago. It's located in Sannadhi Street, right near the Kapaaleeshwarar Temple, and you can find kurtis, tops, dhotis, salwars, and saris with some beautiful weaves. For a little upmarket and designer sarees, head to Tulsi Silks, located at Luz Church Road. Georgettes, Benaras silks, tussars, kota, Kanchipuram silks, and linens, this store has a plethora of options to choose from. With their own weaving unit, they can make a dream sari for you. For everyday wear, you have well-known stores like Max and Lifestyle. Kurtas, T-shirts, denim, shorts, skirts, and dresses, we are almost sorted when we head here. We love them a little extra during sale time!

For jewellery and accessories, just walk the 800-meter stretch starting from Sukra Jewellery and you will find more than 40 shops in Mylapore Tank. We found roadside shops selling chic jhumkas starting INR 30 along this stretch! You will also find anklets, jute bags, nose pins, thread and glass bangles, bindis, toe rings, etc in this one stretch. For silver jewellery, head to Sukra.