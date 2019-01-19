From Driving On The Beach To Chasing Butterflies: Here Are 7 Best Places To Visit In Kannur, Kerala

This hillock (rich in laterite, a rusty, red coloured soil) has a bunch of places to see, starting with a panoramic view of the Payangadi town and the Kuppam river. If you love walking trails, this one’s for you. While walking around you may stumble upon ancient ruins of Pachi Kotta fort, which was used by the Ezhimala kings. There are four watchtowers at each corner and there’s a lake nearby which is known for not drying up during the summer. You will also come across more than 100 species of butterflies, birds, insects, and herbs.

