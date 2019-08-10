Go On A Jewellery Shopping Haul In Velachery With List Of Best Jewellery Stores

Starting its venture in 1993, Khazana Jewellery has been winning bridal hearts. Their gold, diamond and platinum come in 6 collection categories - antique, Kundan, temple, fusion, bridal and diamond. Our favourite is the fusion collection which takes inspiration from words and has a mix of western minimal and Indian motifs. With prices starting at INR 3000 for stud earrings, you can glow every day than just on special occasions!





If you think we have missed out on any places, comment below!