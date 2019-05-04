Anna Nagar has become a popular hub among Chennaites and all for the right reasons. From funky eateries to bombastic casual diners and chic restaurants, this place has it all. Check out this list of best restaurants in Anna Nagar and find out for yourself.
From Mutton Biryani To Korean Nuggets, Eat Your Heart Out At These Best Restaurants In Anna Nagar
Anna Nagar has become a popular hub among Chennaites and all for the right reasons. From funky eateries to bombastic casual diners and chic restaurants, this place has it all. Check out this list of best restaurants in Anna Nagar and find out for yourself.
Double Roti
Popular for serving the best burgers and pizzas in the city, Double Roti knows how to satiate your hunger. Their Illegal Burger and Tiki Tiki Bun Bun burger are their best-selling burgers and if you pair them with their famous flower-pot oreo shake, you’re sure to go into a food coma.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Shree Mithai
With an extensive range of sweets, baked goodies and a multi-cuisine menu with a desi twist, Shree Mithai really spoils you for choice. Be sure to try their rasmalai, chole bhature and chaat, which is like an all-time favourite among customers.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Dindigul Thalappakatti
A hot destination among biryani lovers, Dindigul Thalappakatti has made quite a reputation for itself, thanks to its authentic flavours that have remained consistent over the years. Their Mutton Biryani and Thalapakatti Biryani are a must try.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Little Italy
Take the Italian route and lose yourself to the amazing flavours from the sourdough pizzas, pastas, and bruschettas here. Their cheese fondue is highly recommended and so is their chocolate bomb and tiramisu.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Cream Centre
Smokey sizzlers, life-size bhatures, and the cheesiest nachos, Cream Centre’s food can put a smile on anyone’s face. Their pasta, paneer dishes, and corn cheese balls are also worth trying.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Pantry D'or
The cozy ambience with the best of global dishes is what keeps bringing people back to this casual diner, not to forget the decadent desserts. From Korean nuggets and paninis to classic margherita pizzas, beef stew and creamy cobblers, this is the place for comfort food.
- Price for two: ₹ 750
Rosewater
A popular fine dining restaurant, Rosewater scores well in both Asian and Continental cuisine. Their seafood is particularly delectable and so is the Matka Phirni and Tawa Fish.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
AlMaza
Offering the best of Arabian, Mughlai and North Indian cuisine, AlMaza treats your palate with some of the most refreshing flavours. Their Rara Gosht, Bharwan Mushroom and biryanis are highly recommended.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Urban Spatula
Their menu which is a mix of Continental, Oriental and North Indian dishes, allows people to experiment with a range of dishes, making them keep coming back for more. The chic casual ambience is an added bonus. As for the dishes, their steaks, kebabs, and pasta are a must try.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Shri Rajasthani Dhaba
With simple decor but out-of-the-world food, Shri Rajasthani Dhaba Restaurant rightly demands a spot on this list. Their thalis and Rajwadi dishes are nothing short of fabulous and not to forget pocket-friendly.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Comments (0)