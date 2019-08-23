Asian Sizzlers To Comfy Continental Food, Eat Right With This List Of The Best Restaurants In Besant Nagar

Beach vibes and good food, can there be a better combination? Besant Nagar is filled with eateries and restaurants where you can eat all kinds of cuisines - Italian, Mexican, Chinese, all while digging into the best desserts in town. Check out this guide to the best restaurants in Besant Nagar, if you're looking for some serious some food coma.

The Cascade

One of the oldest Chinese restaurants in the city, The Cascade continues to charm us with its good old, Indian Chinese dishes. The Besant Nagar one even comes with garden seating but the same flavours we've loved over the years. Their Beef Oriental Pepper Sauce and the Crispy Lamb Honey Chilli are our fave. In veg, we would recommend the Baby Corn and Mushroom Pepper Celery, Crackling Spinach and the Five Spiced Vegetables. Don't forget to wash it all down with their Fried Ice Cream. 

A Ramaniam Arcade, 4th Floor, E-28, 16th Cross Street, Besant Nagar, Chennai

The Kandyan

Located right above the CCD lounge in Besant Nagar, The Kandyan is one of the few places in the city that specialise in Sri Lankan cuisine. While the decor is basic, this place wins in terms of flavour and prices (meal for two costs about INR 300). Must-try dishes include maasi sambal, deviled chicken and red appams with chicken curry. 

13, 3rd Avenue, Sai Ram Colony, Besant Nagar, Chennai

Eden

If you’ve lived in Chennai long enough, you’ve been to Eden. Their baked Italian dishes – the Garden Style Vegetable Bake is a favourite among regulars. You can also try the Tandoori fare and South Indian dishes for a filling meal. 

E-37, 2nd Avenue, Besant Nagar, Chennai

Wok Monk

Fairly new, Wok Monk is already being loved for its food. Wok Monk’s extensive menu includes herb dumplings, meat dumplings, noodle soups, salads, and grills priced from INR 249. They’ve got curated dishes and authentic Asian curries too. 

17/15, 5th Avenue, Besant Nagar, Chennai

Little Italy

Eat like an Italian at Little Italy in Besant Nagar. Fill up your plates with crostinis, garlic bread, ravioli, salads, and the best pastas in the city. Don’t forget to dig into their Sourdough pizzas while you’re at it. 

E-50, Near Spencers Daily, 17th Cross Street, Besant Nagar, Chennai

Blind Ch3mistry

It’s impossible to not include Blind Ch3mistry in the list of best restaurants in Besant Nagar. Their yum sandwiches, pasta, and make-your-own waffles are all priced affordably - add to that their awesome decor and you’ve got yourself a winner! 

7/2-M, 4th Main Road, Besant Nagar, Chennai

Superstar Pizza

This Rajini-themed eatery has lots on offer - choose from fries, nachos, pizzas, pastas, steaks, and herbed rice. All these items are named after Rajinikanth films or are inspired by superstar, so go nuts! 

20, 5th Avenue, Besant Nagar, Chennai

Flower Power Tea Room

When in Besant Nagar, don’t miss out on trying delish food and tea at Flower Power Tea Room. The cosy vibe, pretty decor and dishes like sandwiches, pie, English breakfast, cakes and cupcakes, and high tea make this cafe the best in Besant Nagar. 

18, 5th Avenue, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Besant Nagar, Chennai

BOATS - Based On A True Story

Nothing beats sipping on beer by the beach, and that’s exactly what you can do at BOATS. This restobar’s comic book-themed decor, live music, and food guarantee a visit. Indulge in burgers, pasta, chicken steaks, seafood, and great cocktails at BOATS. 

17, 5th Avenue, Besant Nagar, Chennai

Milkshake & Co.

Loved by many, Milkshake & Co. in Besant Nagar is for everyone. Choose from 25+ milkshake flavours, burgers, fries, and juices, and with the right amount of hunger you’ll find yourself in food coma. 

25th Cross Street, Besant Nagar, Chennai

Shakos

If you’re in Besant Nagar looking for a quick bite, check into Shakos and try pocket waffles, fries, and milkshakes priced from INR 99. With flavours like Snicker Surprise, Gems Magic and Only Oreo, these waffles will get you addicted. 

E-135/A, 6th Avenue, Beach Road, Besant Nagar, Chennai

Ka Organic Restaurant

About three years old, this place offers healthy, organic food that will also make your tastebuds happy. We love their millet dosais and parathas with gravy.  They've got panagam and authentic South Indian sweets too like raagi peanut halwa and kadal paasi. Meal for two costs about INR 300. 

E-9, 16th Cross, St GOCHS Colony, Besant Nagar, Chennai

