Dive On & Explore The Ocean With These Scuba Diving Schools In Chennai

Our little fishing village, Kovalam (Covelong) has one of the best scuba diving schools and the well-known PADI 5 Star Instructor Development Dive (IDC) facility. With five diving spots (with hard corals, parrotfishes, lionfishes, and butterflyfishes) and patient instructors, Barefoot Scuba is definitely one of the best scuba diving schools in Chennai. The scuba diving experience is open to both swimmers and non-swimmers. You can also get certified starting INR 6,900. Read more about Barefoot Scuba here.