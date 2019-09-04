Something Fishy? Nah, Just Saltiness Cooked To Perfection At The Best Seafood Restaurants In Chennai

A taste of Kerala in the middle of Adyar, head to Kuttanad if you want some homemade budget meals. From meals to fish fry, they have authentic coconut milk prepared prawns which will leave you licking your plantain leaf. With mild spices and just the right amount of coconut oil, this place is a delight. Karimeen Pollichathu and fish roast along with crab masala and prawn roast, they couldn't be paired up better with appam or parotta.

