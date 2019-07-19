Rock It With Your Rollers At These Skater Parks In Chennai

Located in IIT MAdras, this ground is often occupied by skaters and skateboarders having a gala time flipping their boards and rolling down the ramp. It is an energetic experience just observing the sportsmen manage their boards and skates. Some may even pull you in for a short fun lesson if they think you are curious, so don’t forget to be prepared for that and always say yes to learning more. Who knows you may have a little more fun than you anticipated.