A Healthy Start To The Day With The Best Smoothie Bowls In Chennai

The Smoothie Bar in Alwarpet is all things drinkable! As the name suggests, it specialises in making the healthiest greens and fruits mixed creamy yoghurt drinks. But they do know about the need to be able to eat and prepare one of the smoothest smoothies in town. A healthy mix of bananas, pomegranate, greens and dry fruits, these smoothie bowls use no refined sugar or preservative. The absolute catch is that this place is completely vegan!

Price for two - INR 500 for two

