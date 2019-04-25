While T Nagar is the holy grail for shopping in Chennai, Mylapore doesn’t stand too far when it comes to the best places to shop in the city. Books, clothes, mangoes, shop everything from home decor to stationery at these stores in Mylapore.
Shoppers, Conquer and Shop At These Best Stores In Mylapore
While T Nagar is the holy grail for shopping in Chennai, Mylapore doesn’t stand too far when it comes to the best places to shop in the city. Books, clothes, mangoes, shop everything from home decor to stationery at these stores in Mylapore.
Aishwarya Stores
It’s impossible to leave out Aishwarya Stores in a list of the best stores in Mylapore. One of the oldest grocery stores in Mylapore, Aishwarya Stores continues to be everyone’s favourite. Shop tiffin boxes, water bottles, crockery, gift items, plastic furniture, and bath and body products, all at super budget prices here.
Chingari
Bag lovers shop till your heart's content at Chingari, a bag store in Mylapore. Here, you’ll find totes, sling bags, mobile bags, and pouches starting INR 100. Their collection of cloth bags and totes is the best, with hand-painted designs and the cutest block prints. Chingari is the best store to hoard up on vegetable bags as well.
Sakyaa
Design junkies, Sakyaa in Mylapore has an awesome collection of earrings and kurtis, so line up. You can shop studs, jhumkas, oxodised jewllery, cotton kurtis, and adorable home decor items starting INR 500.
Rasi Silks
For saree lovers, Rasi Silks is the place to be. Known for their iconic collection of Kancheevaram silk saris and casual cotton saris, Rasi Silks has become a must-shop store in Mylapore. Pick up drapes with exquisite embroidery and embellishments at Rasi Silks.
Ravi Book House
Known to every school and college-goes, Ravi Book House is a bookstore that’s frequented regularly by Mylaporeans. They’ve got the latest and newest editions of textbooks, guides, and academic texts as well as a great collection of fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, and stationery. They also have vintage ink pens which are hard to find anywhere else in Chennai.
Trishla Planet
Head to Trishla Planet to shop for formal and casual menswear at budget prices. From formal shirts to shorts and tees, they've got everything. Their summer collection with breathe-easy linen T-shirts, cargo shorts, and BOGO buy one get one free) offers on jeans makes Trishla Planet one of the best stores in Mylapore.
Mylapore Tank
You’ve hit the shopping jackpot with this stretch in Mylapore. Here, you can shop for pretty much anything - clothing, jewellery, accessories, and home decor. During festival times Mylapore Tank buzzes with the quirkiest products all under a budget. You can shop for the best jhumkas starting just INR 20 here.
