We're burnin' up real bad here, and if you use public transport you're sure to be drenched and thirsty by the time you reach work. Strike the balance between professional clothing, #OOTD goals, and comfy shirts this summer at these stores. Hoard up on shirts which will help you breathe easier this summer!
Men, Button Up This Summer With Comfy Shirts From These Clothing Stores
Meltin
The name says it all, huh! Meltin in Thiruvanmyur is full of formal shirts for men, and they’ve got a separate linen section with shirts that feel like second skin. Kick the quirky factor up a notch with the formal shirt with paper rockets and boats priced from INR 800.
Fashion World
For those for whom comfort comes first, shop at Fashion World in Alwarpet. Their collection of formal office clothing includes jute cotton shirts priced from INR 600. With these comfy shirts, designs can go out the window!
On Trend
On Trend in Kilapuk has office wear at budget prices starting from INR 400. Size-wise, you’ll find a myriad of sizes up until XXXL and they’ve got an awesome collection of slim-fit shirts with checkered prints which will give you the dapper-but-not-trying-too-hard look!
Guess Collections
Fill up your wardrobe with shirts from brands like Wrangler, Pepe Jeans, and Jack & Jones, thanks to Guess Collections in Egmore. This summer, update your wardrobe with dress shirts, Oxford button-down shirts, and flannel shirts from brands like Calvin Klein and Lacoste - breathe easy, and look good!
Otto Clothing Pvt. Ltd.
If Dulquer Salmaan can pull it off, you can too! Otto combines style and comfort to give you shirts which will up your cool quotient with minimalistic designs. Their semi-casual shirts with checks and denim are perfect for the summer and are priced from INR 1,000. They have double shades, striped, and plain shirts too.
Estilo
Your trip to Aminjikarai is worth it, as Estilo has a huge collection of linen shirts for office and everyday wear. The shirts with cutaway and semi-spread collars are winners. The shirts are priced from INR 900.
A Tailor's Tale
With actual illustrations of the evolution of a shirt, A Tailor's Tale is for luxe peeps looking to revamp their summer style. The white and pink checkered shirt is our favourite, and A Tailor's Tale has funky cotton and linen shirts priced from INR 1,500. Go big or go home!
Blank Check
Pick up your summer shirts on the go at Blank Check in Alwarpet. Checkered shirts, polka dots, semi-casual tones and stripes, find them all here starting INR 400.
